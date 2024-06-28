What Happened to Pastor Gregory Eldon on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit?

What happened when Pastor Eldon was arrested on SVU?

When Fin and Dodds went to the Harlem mission to arrest Eldon, another church member told them that he'd left early that morning.

He was back in Allenville, standing at the courthouse before the town judge who had covered up Graham's sexual assaults to marry Lane with the permission of her parents.

"She turned 14 today," Eldon told Benson and Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino) who had come to arrest him. (Children between the ages of 14 and 17 could marry with parental permission in New York state until 2017, according to NBC News, and the state only banned all marriages by minors in 2021. The episode aired in 2015.) "It's perfectly legal: I have the approval of Judge Barnes and both of her parents."

The Bakers explained that they had given their permission for Eldon to "help" by marrying Lane and providing for her and her child.

"Lane is just a girl," said Pam Baker. "It'll be in name only. He'll be like a father to her."

"Is that what the pastor told you?" Benson asked.

Eldon then tried to ask the detectives to leave and Pam piped up again.

"We are handling this, officers," she said. "Graham will get the help he needs and Pastor Eldon will give Lane's baby a name."

"That's fitting, since he's the father," Carisi said. "Pretty good, Pastor, huh? You figure you could marry Lane, it'd be pretty hard for us to prosecute you for statutory rape." (In 2015, New York state law defined any sexual intercourse with a person between the ages of 13 and 15 by an adult as rape in the second degree.)

"It's legal," Eldon replied. "She's legal. You have no standing here."

"Wait, what are you talking about?" asked Pam.

Benson explained that Graham hadn't fathered either Lane or Summer's babies, to which Pam repeated that Summer had never had a baby. Benson explained that they'd tested Tate's DNA and knew that neither Frank and Graham could be his father.

Eldon interrupted again to say that Tate's DNA would not be admissible in court and to have the judge oust Benson and Carisi from the courthouse, while advising the Bakers to stop talking. Benson, however, told Pam that they did test Eldon's DNA and discovered that he was Tate's father.

"Frank, you told me Graham confessed," said Pam.

"I did, just not to me," said Frank, looking with concern and shock at Eldon.

"Did Pastor Eldon tell you that Graham confessed?" asked Carisi. "You tried to pin this on the boy? You ought to be ashamed of yourself."

Eldon tried to tell the Bakers they should still trust him.

Pam turned to Lane. "Lane, sweetheart, tell me the truth. Whatever it is, it's OK."

"He loves me," said Lane. "It's God's plan for us."

Eldon nodded triumphantly at Lane.

"What did you do to my daughter?" Pam asked Eldon.

"I'm marrying her, Pam" he replied. "I'm marrying... we're going to be husband and wife. A godly marriage. The baby will be born in wedlock."

"She is just a child!" Pam yelled, and he two argued briefly, after which Pam offered to testify. Eldon said they wouldn't want their "fans" to know that they'd lied about Tate.

"Sweetheart, I'm so sorry," Pam said to her daughter. "I didn't know. I should have protected you."

"I'm sorry, Mama," Lane said, starting to cry. "He told me that's what people in love do."

"She'll tell the truth," Pam told Benson. "So will Summer. And so will I. I don't care about the damn show and neither does Frank. We want him put away."

Benson gestured to the local police officer, who placed Eldon under arrest. The pastor insisted none of the charges would hold up in court and turned towards his victim. "I love you Lane," he said, as she cried and clung to her mother. ​​​​​​

"You really are a piece of crap," Carisi told him.