Get a First Look at Comedian Kevin Hart's New Season of Hart to Heart

It’s almost time to pop the cork! Kevin Hart’s Hart to Heart Peacock talk show is back for Season 4. In Hart to Heart, comedian Kevin Hart takes a deep dive with his guests, allowing the A-list talent to reveal their honest, unfiltered, and unexpected true selves. Featuring conversations that are both deep and hilarious, each episode is packed with meaningful conversation, open dialogue, and a lot of heart. It's a place where the public will see the human side of our most well-known celebrities and world influencers.

Peacock released the new trailer and key art (below) with some hints of what's to come this season. Here’s what we know about Season 4.

What guests will appear on Hart to Heart Season 4?

This season, Hart gathers with a new batch of celebrity guests to go into hour-long conversations about their life journeys, careers, and never-before-heard memories. This season’s guests include industry powerhouses Ben Affleck, George Lopez, Cynthia Erivo, Andy Samberg, Judd Apatow, and Niecy Nash.

Last season featured guests like Bill Maher, Dr. Dre, Dwayne Johnson, Issa Rae, J. Cole, John Cena, Mark Cuban, Sofia Vergara, Will Ferrell and Will Smith. The first three seasons of Hart to Heart are available currently on Peacock.

Hart To Heart Season 4. Photo: Peacock

When will Hart to Heart Season 4 premiere?

The premiere episode of the celebrity talk show’s new season will drop on Peacock on June 20. New episodes will become available to stream every week, exclusively on Peacock.

What other shows does Kevin Hart star in on Peacock?

The fourth season of Hart to Heart adds to the huge slate of Kevin Hart content on Peacock, including his hilarious stand-up special Kevin Hart: Reality Check, his New Year’s recap show, Back That Year Up with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, his upcoming Olympic Highlights series with Kenan Thompson where they’ll recap the best moments from the 2024 Paris Olympics, and his highly anticipated scripted drama series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, premieres later this year.

Catch up on the last three seasons of Hart to Heart ahead of the Season 4 premiere on June 20, on Peacock.