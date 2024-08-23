What Usher and Victoria Monet's Sexy New Duet "S.O.S." Really Means

Usher Had Too Much Coffee, Blake Dances and More - The Voice Knockouts 2020 Outtakes

Usher Had Too Much Coffee, Blake Dances and More - The Voice Knockouts 2020 Outtakes

In most contexts, S-O-S is a distress call used by ships to signal for help, or used conversationally the way you might say "9-1-1" during an emergency. But from now on, it's taken on a slightly different meaning — at least for Victoria Monet and former The Voice Coach Usher's ridiculously steamy new song. Here's what it's about.

What the song title "S.O.S." by Victoria Monet ft. Usher means

Monet explained that her version of S.O.S. actually stands for "Sex On Sight."

When the R&B stars teased the song — and a very steamy video — on Instagram, commenters wasted no time telling the artists how it made them feel. "I already know what I’m using the song for 🥴," wrote one candid commenter. As another blunt listener put it, "Somebody’s getting pregnant off this."

When Monet teased the special guest who would be featured in the song, guesses ranged from Beyoncé to Janet Jackson, but everyone seems to be thrilled that it turned out to be Usher. It's easy to understand why there's been such a reaction. Both the smooth-as-silk vocals and the tender, magic hour cinematography of the video clip are perfectly seductive.

"SOS (Sex On Sight)" drops on August 27.

Victoria Monet's tribute to Usher

During a medley honoring the "Love in this Club" singer in July 2024 at the BET Awards, Monet and Teyana Taylor performed "Bad Girl," recreating Usher and Beyoncé's famous 2005 performance of the track in Puerto Rico.

Teyana Taylor (L) and Victoria Monet (R) perform on stage during the 2024 BET Awards Usher Tribute at the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles, June 30, 2024. Photo: Michael Tran/AFP

Usher and John Legend recorded an equally hot duet

Both of the The Voice Coaches came together in 2020 to play an acoustic rendition of Usher's hit ''Bad Habits.'' Legend played the piano, while the two switched back and forth on lyrics, harmonizing perfectly.

''The first time we spent time together was on your tour,'' Legend told Usher during their hang. ''You were on top of the world with Confessions, at the height of your power. It was amazing to watch every night, the level of hard work and professionalism that you used to support this amazing gift that you've already had.''