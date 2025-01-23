The Academy Award nominee has returned to Studio 8H as both Host and Musical Guest on SNL January 25.

Get a First Look at Timothée Chalamet's Table Read for His Double-Duty Episode

Timothée Chalamet is booked and busy at Saturday Night Live this week: The A Complete Unknown star is pulling double duty as the Host and Musical Guest on January 25, 2025. And, even though this will be is his third time hosting, he’s taking all the help he can get.

SNL shared photographic evidence of Chalamet's return to Studio 8H on the night of Wednesday, January 22, after dropping a hilarious promo sketch that found the actor sending one of his famous lookalikes to stand in as guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. And Chalamet received exciting news on the morning of January 23: He's up for an Actor in a Leading Role 2025 Academy Award for portraying Bob Dylan, and both the biopic and Dune: Part Two have received Best Picture nominations.

See a photo of two-time Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet at SNL’s table read

In the photo of Chalamet at this week’s SNL table read posted to Instagram, the actor looks ready to get back on stage and in front of cameras at Studio 8H once again, rocking a wispy mustache and goatee. And fans couldn’t be more excited for Chalamet’s SNL return.

“We’re so back,” one fan commented on the Instagram photo, while another simply wrote “Yeet,” a reference to his viral “Yeet Skrt” rap with Pete Davidson, who was an SNL cast member from 2014 to 2022.

He's got a lot on his plate this time around, and Chalamet's SNL promo found him recruiting a few of his doppelgängers to get the job done, in a clever throwback to an IRL lookalike contest that inspired an SNL sketch in 2024.

“I’ve never done this before. I’m having to be SNL’s Host and Musical Guest in the same week,” Chalamet said. “It’s a lot of work and I want to focus on the songs. So I brought in some help to cover with all the hosting duties.”

Help in the form of four actors dressed as him or characters he’s played in blockbuster movies like Willy Wonka and Bob Dylan. These doppelgängers have been helping him with “stuff like meeting with the writers and working on my monologue” and listening to “Mikey Day brag about hosting Is It Cake?“

When was Timothée Chalamet first on SNL? Chalamet first hosted SNL on December 12, 2020 and returned for a second time on November 11, 2023. He’s also been impersonated many times over the years, notably by Davidson and Season 50 cast member Chloe Fineman.

Rap Roundtable

Whether SNL resurrects the “Rap Roundtable” sketch with Chalamet as Lil Timmy Tim or has the actor give us an update on his pet horse, it’s going to be yet another wild ride.

