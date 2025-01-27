Alan Cumming's Best Looks in The Traitors Season 3, Ranked (PHOTOS)

The host's Scottish couture never misses. Check out our favorite looks (so far) this season.

Not only is The Traitors host Alan Cumming a devilishly delightful master of ceremonies for Peacock's Emmy Award-winning competition series, but he shows up for every episode festooned in costumes that honor his beloved homeland of Scotland and his love of fashion.

All about making The Traitors host Alan Cumming's immaculate wardrobe

Sam Specter has worked as Alan's go-to, on-screen designer since the series premiered on Peacock in 2023, and the pair collaborate on every look from the jump.

"I want it to still feel like Alan," Specter told Fashionista of the host's wardrobe. "Alan's an East Village guy that has this punk vibe, so we use some of those themes to get inspired as well. So I'll do a chunky boot because that's in style right now. I take fashion inspiration and work it into the Scottish themes ... It's the set, it's the location, it's the wardrobe, it's the hair and makeup — it all makes this character, because he's really playing a character. We like to say that it's like this Scottish James Bond villain, because it's a dark comedy show. Whenever he comes on, I just start laughing. It's so kitschy, fun and dark. The wardrobe helps play into that."

For Season 3, Alan's wardrobe is already getting gasps from the contestants and audiences at home for the pair's audacious choices. So, we feel duty bound to celebrate these selections. Here are some of our favorites this year, so far:

6. The Traitor Turret Classic: Edward Gorey meets Agatha Christie

Alan Cumming appears on The Traitors Season 3, Episode 1. Photo: Euan Cherry/Peacock

The costume that ties the series together. Alan's secret subterfuge outfit has become synonymous with any nefarious midnight machinations associated with the Traitors. If you're a long-time Alan fan, this look also gives allusions to his prior gig introducing Masterpiece Mystery! for PBS, which opened with the black and white line art of Edward Gorey.

This whole ensemble looks like it could have originated from the artist's pen. The cloak and dagger silhouette also gives Alan stature and a sense of omnipotent power. Worn next to those flowing Traitor robes, he could be the leader of a Slytherin choir, and we love it.

5. Dragon Age Selkie

Alan Cumming appears on The Traitors Season 3, Episode 1. Photo: Euan Cherry/Peacock

For the first challenge of Season 3, Alan coordinated his breastplate with his tartan colors. The hardware accessories and Loch backdrop immediately had us fantasizing about Alan becoming a playable character in our favorite fantasy video game series.

4. Alan Goes Green

Alan Cumming appears on The Traitors Season 3, Episode 4. Photo: Euan Cherry/Peacock

How do you celebrate the Scottish Highlands? You become the Highlands...or at least incorporate some of it into your garb.

In Episode 3, Alan became one with the emerald grasses and summer feel of the grounds of Ardross Castle by wearing a tailored blazer that was adorned with actual moss, then swathed himself in green gauze. It was like high-concept camouflage more interested in being fabulous than functional.

3. Cabaret of Curiosities

Alan Cumming appears on The Traitors Season 3 Episode 3 "Nail In A Coffin". Photo: Euan Cherry/Peacock

The Traitors producers brought back the scary carnival vibe early this season, and Alan met the moment with this ensemble that immediately brought to mind his Tony Award-winning role as the Emcee in the Broadway revivals of Cabaret.

The goth-inspired, black bleeding tear, the top hat, the tailored blazer, the second-skin black gloves ... we were waiting for him to break out in song at any minute. No, we were not serenaded, but Alan's whole upside-down Greatest Showman vibe more than made up for that disappointment.

2. Fierce Harry Potter meets Vivienne Westwood

Alan Cumming appears on The Traitors Season 3, Episode 2. Photo: Euan Cherry/Peacock

When Alan dragged the contestants out into the woods to complete their Episode 2 challenge, he appeared like fever dream Harry Potter who accidentally cast an Incendio spell on his Highland kilt. High couture meets the Forbidden Forest. Even lovely Lala is dressed to impress by his side. This is an outfit that even the legendary Vivienne Westwood would approve.

1. Green Goddess Mode

Alan Cumming on The Traitors Season 3, Episode 5. Photo: Euan Cherry/Peacock

Has Alan already fashion peaked in Episode 5? Because we were ready to give him the standing ovation of the season when he revealed this number. Without uttering a word, this outfit was giving us major, "Give me your dumb, your confused, your huddled riddle players yearning to breathe free..." in silent rebuke to the rest of the cast still playing for the potential $250,000.

Let's be honest, the gang's gameplay didn't always deserve the brilliance of this fiery outfit, but we're so glad he showed up and showed out with this kind of audacity.

Circle back here until the finale as we continue to assess, and rate, everything Alan is serving us all season long.

New episodes of The Traitors Season 3 premiere on Peacock on Thursdays at 9/8c, with the season finale and reunion premiering on March 6.

All episodes of Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream right now on Peacock.

