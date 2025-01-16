Host Alan Cumming's beloved dog Lala is giving him a run for his money in the fashion department.

Alan Cumming's Rescue Dog Lala's Most Fetching Looks on The Traitors (PHOTOS)

The Traitors host Alan Cumming has been serving expectedly incredible looks so far this season, but another fashionable standout in Season 3 is none other than his adorable co-host and rescue dog Lala.

Cummings and his husband Grant Shaffer adopted the pup back in 2016, and it hasn’t taken her long to develop her own sense of style.

Lala made her first appearance on the high-stakes competition series in Season 2, and like her trendsetting owner, her outfits have only improved with time.

Who designs Lala's outfits on The Traitors? Designer Sam Spector has returned once again this season to create Alan’s outfits. But he's pulling double duty coordinating ensembles for Alan's perfect pooch, as well, a job that he takes just as seriously as his styling of the main host. “Lala is so much fun to style as well," Spector told Fashionista, adding, “I did moodboards for Lala and sent over [pictures], too... [saying,] 'If Lala's in this episode, this is what she wears so that it coordinates with Alan's look.'"

Serving as moral support for Alan and the celebrity contestants, Lala’s task is simple: Accompany her owner and look good doing it, often from the comfort of her posh dog bed.

Let’s take a look at just some of the jaw-dropping outfits she’s worn this season so far.

A classic take like this could never be banished

Lala appears on The Traitors Season 3 Episode 1 "Let Battle Commence". Photo: Euan Cherry/Peacock

She’s taken a page right out of Alan's lookbook to inspire this signature Traitors outfit of hers, featuring a simple plaid neckerchief and single perked ear.

Lala would trade an Immunity Shield for a cute beret any day

Lala appears on The Traitors Season 3 Episode 1 "Let Battle Commence". Photo: Euan Cherry/Peacock

Speaking of plaid, Lala can’t say no to an opportunity to wear a plaid coat, and in this instance, she rocked it with an adorable matching beret and brooches that make her look like royalty.

Lala is always ready for her close-up

Lala appears on The Traitors Season 3 Episode 1 "Let Battle Commence". Photo: Euan Cherry/Peacock

Not only is this chic coat and matching cap breathtaking on Lala, but she’s an expert at showing off her looks to the camera.

“She's been on camera quite a lot so far, Cumming told People."She really is a pro. She's very well-behaved. She's quite used to film sets and stuff like that."

The Traitors aren't the only ones that get to be cloaked

Lala appears on The Traitors Season 3 Episode 1 "Let Battle Commence". Photo: Euan Cherry/Peacock

Lala might not have been picked to be a Traitor this season, but that doesn’t mean she can’t wear a mysterious cloak of her own. And one with a beautiful and bright red color at that!

She has impeccable taste in accessories and jewels!

Lala appears on The Traitors Season 3 Episode 1 "Let Battle Commence". Photo: Euan Cherry/Peacock

Who doesn’t love a little bit of bling? Well, this co-host can’t get enough of it, as evidenced by her bedazzled cap and multi-colored bandana to match.

Lala and Alan Cumming love to dress up together

Lala appears on The Traitors Season 3 Episode 1 "Let Battle Commence". Photo: Euan Cherry/Peacock

Another standout outfit from Lala this season is her yellow scarf, which perfectly matched Alan’s yellow kilt from Episode 2, “Revenge Is A Dish Best Served Cold.”

Keep an eye out for more stunning looks from Lala and Alan in Season 3, with new episodes of The Traitors premiering on Peacock on Thursdays 9/8.

All episodes of Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream right now on Peacock.

