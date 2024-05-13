One of Team USA's brightest stars once dated one of the most famous women in Hollywood.

Are Team USA's Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner Back Together? Here's What We Know

As the 2024 Summer Olympics draws closer, fans can't help but be drawn to some of the more well-known athletes. One in particular draws plenty of attention not only for his skills on the hardwood but also for his relationship with one of the most famous people in Hollywood: Team USA's Devin Booker, who was once romantically linked to international supermodel Kendall Jenner.

Today, NBC Insider aims to give you a quick breakdown of their relationship and explain how Devin feels about his involvement in the 2024 Paris Games.

Devin Booker's Relationship with Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker at the Marni Spring 2023 ready to wear runway show front row on September 10, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Fairchild Archive/WWD via Getty Images

NBA players garner a lot of attention — they are often some of the world's most recognizable athletes. As one of the most prolific scorers in the league today, it shouldn't be surprising that Devin Booker once caught the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star's eye.

In mid-2020, rumors were flying that the pair were romantically linked, but the public was left wondering about their official status until February 2021, when Devin and Kendall finally became "Instagram official." Kendall shared adorable Valentine's Day photos of her and Devin, putting rumors to rest once and for all: they were a couple.

RELATED: Why Kevin “KD” Durant Calls His Mom Wanda “The Real MVP” of the Family

In the months that followed, the two — respective schedules permitting, of course — were constantly seen by each other's side, making frequent appearances at Hollywood hot spots and parties. They were also seen vacationing with celebrity couples like Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. Of course, when you date a Kardashian, you become intimately close with her mega-famous family — something Devin took in stride.

During a 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Kendall spoke openly about her relationship with Devin. She made audiences swoon with tender stories about his relationship with her extended, very famous family. As it turned out, Devin had the most adorable relationship with her sister Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi.

"Him and Stormi have an amazing relationship," Kendall revealed. "She has the biggest crush on him, and I'm, like, jealous sometimes."

Unfortunately, in late 2022, the pair reportedly split after nearly two years of dating.

Interestingly enough, rumors have swelled over the past few months that the pair are working towards a reconciliation, E! Online reported in February. Judging by their social media photos, these two are downright adorable together, so if they're all for getting back together, then so are we!

However, Devin may not have time to focus on rekindling their romance now, seeing as how the 2024 Summer Olympics are just around the corner — he was officially announced as a member of Team USA in April. By all accounts, he's ready to show the world what he's made of in Paris.

Devin Booker on Making the Team USA Roster

During a media session after an April 17 Phoenix Suns practice, Devin revealed his thoughts about being selected for Team USA — a squad that is arguably just as talented as the iconic 1992 Dream Team.

"There's no other thing like it," Devin explained. "I'm excited about the experience. Obviously, the roster that came out is star-studded with some legends of the game that weren't a part of it last time around."

Devin was explicitly referring to players like LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kawhi Leonard, who are either making their triumphant return to Team USA after an extended absence or, like in Steph and Kawhi's cases, making their Olympic debuts for the first time in their respective careers.

RELATED: Who Is Sha’Carri Richardson? Meet the Team USA Sprinter Going for Gold

In other words, the team is stacked, making Team USA the odds-on favorite to win what many consider the most difficult basketball tournament ever.

On April 29, Devin Booker's Phoenix Suns were eliminated from this year's NBA Playoffs, which means Devin and his teammates won't be winning the NBA Championship this year. However, the elimination does come with a silver lining: for the first time, Devin Booker will be rewarded with the full Olympic experience — one that he didn't have in 2021.

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns smiles during the game against the Washington Wizards on February 4, 2024 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Photo: Kenny Giarla/NBAE via Getty Images

Back on July 20, 2021, the Phoenix Suns lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. By advancing so far in the NBA postseason, Devin could not join his Olympic teammates in exhibition games and wasn't able to join Team USA for the entirety of the competition. The first game of the Olympic tournament started on July 25, giving the All-Star guard only a few days to make it to Tokyo to join his teammates.

Fortunately, he won't have that roadblock in 2024.

"You know, I didn't get the full experience going straight from the Finals to just playing, so taking it in with our families is going to be a good time," Devin confessed.

We love to hear it. Representing Team USA is an experience that goes far beyond the international competition. It's about embracing the local culture and the Olympic spirit with your teammates, coaches, and fellow countrymen.

Of course, all eyes are on what the Men's Olympic basketball team will wear while competing in Paris. When asked what he thought of the recently revealed Team USA basketball jerseys, Devin responded with a simple one-word answer: "Fire."

(And for the record, we agree. Those uniforms are fantastic.)

Paris 2024 Will Mark Devin Booker's Second Stint on Team USA

As Devin alluded to in his post-practice comments, this won't be the first time he's been part of Team USA. The 27-year-old was part of the 2020 roster that took home the gold in Tokyo four years ago, averaging just over nine points per game during the tournament that saw him make five starts out of six contests.

If the rumors are true and Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner are exploring getting back together, that spells good news for Team USA's gold medal hopes in Paris. After all, Devin is one-for-one in winning the Olympic tournament with Kendall cheering him on!

To see how Team USA performs at the 2024 Olympics, tune in to Peacock and NBC beginning July 26.