Suits Creator Aaron Korsh Sparks Hopes of a Reunion Movie: “Not an Insane Notion”

For fans of the hit series Suits , there's never too much of a good thing.

For the wildly popular TV series Suits, the emotional Season 9 finale may not mark the end. A Suits reunion movie with our favorite hard-charging attorneys could be on the table, says show creator Aaron Korsh. The series ended in 2019 with no loose threads, but that doesn’t stop Korsh from toying with the idea of getting the gang back together.

How to Watch Watch the series premiere of Suits: L.A. on Sunday, February 23 at 9/8c on NBC.

As excitement builds over the Suits LA premiere on February 23, the fandom is clamoring for more and more.

In a recent interview with “Entertainment Weekly,” Korsh said a movie is "more in the hypothetical or theoretical stages, so I wouldn't have many answers for you [now].” However, he hears the fans loud and clear and acknowledges the demand.

"I didn't want to do a Season 10 of Suits — I finished, for the most part, telling the story of the characters of the original Suits," he told the outlet. "I am aware that fans on social media are basically [like], 'We don't care. We want you to make Season 10 of Suits and bring our old fan-favorites back.'”

He added: "I was very satisfied with the way Suits ended, and at some point, we might do a Suits movie, and that could be fun,” he said, adding that it’s “not an insane notion for us to someday do that.”

Sadly, absolutely nothing is confirmed beyond the upcoming expansion of the Suits world with Suits LA. However, original series character Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) will be reprising his role for a first look at the world of Suits since the 2019 finale.

Still, folks can dream about a proper reunion. The rumors began swirling back in June when Suits star Patrick J. Adams (who famously played Mike Ross) teased the possibility of a movie during a reunion panel at the ATX Festival.

"I am a person of no power or authority, but obviously, there’s a Suits LA show that is being made," he said via Variety. "[A movie] is definitely something [Korsh] is interested in doing, in trying to get the band back together. It depends on a million things if that can happen, but is it possible? I think it is possible."A

All about Suits LA

Ted Black (Stephen Amell) appears in Suits: L.A. Season 1 Episode 1 "Pilot"; Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) appears in Suits Season 8 Episode 12 "Whale Hunt". Photo: David Astorga/NBC via Getty Images; Ian Watson/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Clearly, there can never be too much of a good thing. As Suits LA gears up for its debut, it’s become one of the most talked about TV sequel of 2025. Just like the original USA Network series, NBC’s new legal drama will feature a group of lawyers who are scheming and ruthless yet also endearing and loyal, creating a dichotomy that will be thrilling to watch. But the similarities seemingly end there.

In a completely new take on the premise, the lead character, Ted Black (played by Stephen Amell), leaves behind a career as a New York federal prosecutor for the bright lights of Hollywood. He establishes top entertainment law firm Black Lane with a roster of A-list celebrity clients, introducing viewers to a whole new world of legal maneuvering.

The ensemble cast includes Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead) as Ted’s best friend, criminal lawyer Stuart Lane. Bryan Greenberg (One Tree Hill) and Lex Scott Davis (The L Word: Generation Q) play Ted’s protegees, Rick Dodson and Erica Rollins, respectively.

“It was lightning in a bottle [on Suits],” said Korsh. “And I think this cast has the same makings of the same chemistry and the same skill. Over time, hopefully we'll get lightning in a bottle again."

Court will soon be in session. Let the drama proceed!

Suits LA will debut on Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, with new episodes available to stream the day after they air on Peacock. In the meantime, you can catch all of Suits on Peacock.