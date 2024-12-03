St. Denis Medical Episode 5 Had Another Familiar Face in Guest Star Rose Abdoo

From Gilmore Girls to St. Denis Medical, actress Rose Abdoo is no stranger to television.

NBC’s newest comedy, St. Denis Medical, is keeping the hits coming with notable guest stars in its first few episodes.

How to Watch Watch new episodes of St. Denis Medical Tuesdays on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Just recently, Superstore alum Nico Santos made a memorable appearance portraying Rene, a veteran RN who wasted no time finding an enemy in Alex (Allison Tolman).

Related: Wendi McLendon-Covey Couldn't Stop Laughing at This St. Denis Medical Scene

Now, introduced in Episode 5, there’s another guest character that viewers may recognize. The episode sees Alex tasked by her boss, Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) with firing a nurse who keeps dropping the ball. If you watched the episode and recognized that nurse, you're not alone. Read on to learn more about St. Denis Medical guest actress Rose Abdoo.

What TV shows has St. Denis Medical’s Rose Abdoo been in?

Debbie (Rose Abdoo) and Alex (Allison Tolman) on St. Denis Medical Season 1 Episode 5. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Rose Abdoo has been acting for over a decade. She’s perhaps best known for her longest-running role, which was her character on Gilmore Girls as Gypsy.

Abdoo played the kind mechanic who always seems to be involved with what was going on in Stars Hollow, Abdoo made her debut on the show in Season 2 and stayed until the Season 7 series finale.

She later reprised the role in the spin-off Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life and also played Bertha, the trusted maid of Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop) at the same time.

Aside from Gypsy, Abdoo has appeared in several other TV shows, including Monk. She played. Mrs. Monk, to be exact, in Season 4, Episode 8 of the series. In the episode she portrays the mother of Monk himself, Tony Shalhoub, in the flashbacks when he was a young child.

Speaking of detective shows, Abdoo also made an appearance in Psych, specifically in Season 7, Episode 8. She played Mary Pasternak, a concerned woman who aided in the search for her nanny Elin, who mysteriously disappeared from the Pasternak home.

Her additional acting credits run deep and include reoccurring roles in Reboot and the Emmy-winning series Hacks where she plays Josefina.

Rose Abdoo's character in St. Denis Medical is a work in progress

Debbie (Rose Abdoo) and Alex (Allison Tolman) on St. Denis Medical Season 1 Episode 5. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

In St. Denis Medical, the actress plays Debbie, a hard-working nurse who constantly makes mistakes, to the point that fellow nurse Matt (Mekki Leeper) looks like a natural in comparison.

Spoiler Alert for St. Denis Medical Episode 5.

After numerous complaints filed against her, Joyce orders Alex to fire her. This is the first time that Alex has ever had to fire someone and its nerve-wracking, especially since Debbie is beloved by the rest of the hospital staff.

As a result of a failed attempt to terminate her, Alex assumes responsibility for Debbie’s every move, which quickly backfires as the fumbling nurse goes to make numerous errors that would have gone terribly wrong had Alex not stepped in to fix them.

Related

Following to a hilarious practice with Joyce, Alex clams up once again in her effort to remove Debbie and Joyce ultimately steps in to fire her. To Alex’s surprise, Debbie takes the decision in stride and even admits to stealing products from right under the hospital’s nose.

Needless to say, viewers will probably not be seeing Debbie working at the St. Denis Regional Hospital again anytime soon. But who knows?

Catch new episodes of St. Denis Medical when they premiere on Tuesday on NBC at 8/7c. Episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.