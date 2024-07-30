Shay Mooney Is Expecting 4th Child with Wife Hannah Billingsley (DETAILS)

Shay Mooney is still making headlines after his unforgettable run alongside Dan Smyers on The Voice Season 25 — he and his wife are expecting their fourth child!

On July 29, the 32-year-old, alongside his wife since 2017, Hannah Billingsley, took to social media with the big news. The couple will welcome their fourth child. They already have three other adorable kids: 7-year-old Asher, 4-year-old Ames, and 18-month-old Abram.

Their Instagram announcement, set to "Million Little Miracles" by Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music, fits the vibe perfectly. The cute reveal follows the song's gospel-like lyrics, "I can't even count them all," which Shay lip-synced with a massive smile on his face.

The entire Mooney family looks ecstatic that another kid is on the way — and fans couldn't be happier, either. Their Instagram comment section is filled to the brim with heartfelt congratulations and well-wishes.

Dan + Shay left a lasting impression on The Voice

Dan + Shay on The Voice Season 25 Episode 8. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Although Dan + Shay didn't take home a Voice title when the dust cleared in Season 25 (winning Coach Reba McEntire made sure of that), fans were enamored by the two country superstars, who have written music and toured together since 2012.

Although they aren't slated to Coach in any upcoming new Seasons (yet), Dan + Shay have made a lasting impact: they're still — and probably will always be — the only Coaches to utilize a Double Chair in The Voice's history!

In an exclusive interview with NBC Insider ahead of Season 25, Mooney confessed that being chosen to participate as Coaches reminded him and Smyers how lucky they are.

"It really is such a pleasure and reminds us how blessed we are to be in this position that we even have a shot at getting to do this show," Mooney revealed. "It's so much fun to be able to learn. We're genuinely fans of every single one of these wonderful people, [and] just being able to be in this family."

Although Dan + Shay didn't walk off The Voice set as champions, it was nevertheless a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity —- and nobody would be surprised to see the two men make a return to the show that gave them so much.

"This is an incredible opportunity for us to live in this space," he explained. "It's another creative outlet. This reminds us how lucky we are. It really breeds a lot of gratitude for being able to be an Artist, and you get to meet these incredibly excited people that are having this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. And it excites you for music and it inspires you in your own artistry."