Tracy Spiridakos & Marina Squerciati Somehow Have Radiant, Matching Smiles in New Pic

Tracy Spiridakos and Marina Squerciati are the ultimate work besties. And when it comes to celebrating each other's birthdays, they go all out — starting, naturally, with some Instagram shoutouts.

Spiridakos' birthday tribute last year to Squerciati featured pics from one of their sunny vacations. And this year, Spiridakos couldn't help but post even more gorgeous photos in honor of her Chicago P.D. co-star.

"Happy Birthday @marinasqu 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥰," Spiridakos captioned an Instagram on April 30 featuring two photos of herself and Squerciati. One sees them wearing matching star-shaped sunglasses, and in the other, they're seemingly makeup-free and glowing with the biggest smiles that are, somehow, also matching.

Tracy Spiridakos and Marina Squerciati look radiant in new selfie

Tracy Spiridakos and Marina Squerciati from "Chicago P.D." Photo: Getty Images

Spiridakos plays Upton on Chicago P.D., and Squerciati plays Burgess. Season 11 will actually be Spiridakos' final on the show as a series regular, something her fellow cast members are having difficulty processing.

"First of all, she’s somebody who I love and care about and respect," Jason Beghe (Voight) told NBC Insider. "She will always be part of the shop. Even if she doesn't come back and work with us, she's part of my life and she's part of our show. You know, she's changed the show, and therefore even going forward, whether she's in the episode or not, she'll be part of the show."

He continued, "I’m just grateful for everything that she has done and continues to do."

As for Squerciati's Burgess, it seems she and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) are finally, firmly together after some relationship turbulence.

"The bait and switch for Ruzek and Burgess is over," Squerciati told NBC Insider. "They'll go through stuff, but they're together now. They're the couple that we rely on... They're each going to go through things as one does in life and in marriage. But we're safe. I think we're safe."

