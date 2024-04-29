Marina Squerciati Just Rocked Red Hair for a Hilariously Chaotic Reason

The Chicago P.D. star got into a new character in the best way on a recent trip.

Marina Squerciati (Kim Burgess) rocked a bold new look to get into the spirit of her latest adventure.

On April 28, the Chicago P.D. star attended a hilariously chaotic show at the Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament. There, she got to see epic sword-fighting in a grand stadium before taking a bus home. (It looks like she may have chaperoned a trip with some kiddos!)

The best part? She totally committed to the Medieval Times bit by wearing what appears to be a long, wavy red wig. (It's giving Merida from Brave!)

"This faire maiden liveth her besteth life @medieval_times. She also learnth she haveth a bloodthirst for sword battles. 😳 ⚔️ (Also, IG/reality in the last video...I did take 25 kids with me on a bus.) #medievaltimes #renissance #swordfighting #jousting," Squerciati captioned a post on Instagram about the event. (Check it out further down this article!)

Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) appears in a scene from Chicago Fire, Season 3 Episode 13. Photo: Elizabeth Morris/NBC

In June 2023, Squerciati attended the Jurassic World Tour show in Spokane, Washington with her mini-me daughter. In the pictures that she posted to Instagram, Squerciati did her best T-Rex impression while her daughter held up a poster from the event and struck a sassy pose, taking after her mama.

"I LOVED THIS SHOW! The @jurassicworldlivetour's Velociraptors came pretty close to taking us out, but we lived to tell the tale," Squerciati captioned the post.

Marina Squerciati on Burgess and Ruzek's romance on Chicago P.D. Season 11

As for Burgess' intense romance with Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) on Season 11 of Chicago P.D., Squerciati told NBC Insider that their love is here to stay this time. We saw the couple get engaged for a third time in Season 11, Episode 3's "Safe Harbor," and in a January interview with NBC Insider, Squerciati said that this time, the commitment is for real.

"The bait and switches for Ruzek and Burgess are over," she said. "They'll go through stuff, but they're together now. They're the couple that we rely on... They're each going to go through things as one does in life and in marriage. But we're safe. I think we're safe."

Looks like third time is truly a charm!