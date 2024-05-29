What to Know About AGT Country Star, Reyna Roberts

Nashville-based singer Reyna Roberts made a splash during the America’s Got Talent Season 19 premiere stage with an original song that’s still stuck in our heads.

The red-haired musician was all smiles while backstage with seemingly no nerves in sight as she told her story and name-checked fellow country stars made famous on AGT like Chapel Hart and Drake Milligan.

“I would love for that to also be my story as well,” she said.

Well, she took a big first step toward making that happen during the first Audition rounds of Season 19.

Who is Reyna Roberts?

Reyna Roberts appears on America's Got Talent Episode Season 19 Episode 1 "Auditions 1". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The 26-year-old singer currently lives in Nashville but said she was born in Alaska and has lived in California and Alabama. What brought her to the music capital of the world? Well, that all started when she was a child and her mom, a professor, lost her job and they were briefly homeless. They managed to keep one thing from her childhood home, a piano that they kept in a storage unit. Roberts said her mom would bring her to the unit and let her noodle on the piano and sing songs from Adele, Evanescence, and Carrie Underwood.

“I didn’t even think it was weird,” she said.

Now she’s all grown up and has a profound love of country music that she brought to the AGT stage in the hopes of becoming the next big country superstar.

“I want to create music that outlives me and hopefully inspires other people,” she told the Judges. “And I feel like this is the moment that it’s going to become a reality for me.”

Roberts released her debut album, Bad Girl Bible, in 2023.

Reyna Roberts and Beyoncé

In March 2024, Roberts was one of four up-and-coming Black female country singers to have featured vocals on Beyoncé's "Blackbird", a cover of The Beatles' 1968 ballad. The version was featured on Beyoncé's groundbreaking album Cowboy Carter.

“We’ve been making our own achievements and doing our own things,” Roberts told Us Weekly. “We’ve been doing great, but like, it really took Beyoncé to lift us up to get the world outside of country music to see that we’re here, which has been imperative and essential... For me, she’s changed my life. Like, I’ve had so many opportunities since she put me on Cowboy Carter. This is my first time on Hot 100. And I feel like, I don’t know when that would have happened without her.”

What song did Reyna Roberts sing on AGT?

Reyna Roberts appears on America's Got Talent Episode Season 19 Episode 1 "Auditions 1". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

It’s always a risk when a performer comes to the stage with an original song but Roberts had a toe-tapper titled “Raised Right” that she thought would showcase her as an artist well. It’s hard to argue with the results.

She explained the song was inspired by her self-professed status as a nerd. A fan of things like Star Trek, Supernatural, Doctor Who and, of course, Star Wars, Roberts said she was watching a Star Wars movie one day and said a character “wasn’t raised right.” Thinking that’d be a good title for a song, she made it her own and belted it out on stage with the help of her stellar band to the delight of most of the Judges and seemingly the entire crowd.

What did the Judges say about Reyna?

Reyna moved to the next round with three “Yes” votes from Judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara, all of whom had nice things to say about her performance and song choice. However, the lone holdout was Howie Mandel, who confessed that the song didn’t ring for him but noted that it was “all subjective."

Despite boos from the crowd, he stuck to his guns and said it “didn’t hook me,” and gave Roberts her only “no” vote. Still, the three others were enough to send her to the next round.

To find out how far Jonasi will go in the competition, watch America’s Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC or available streaming on Peacock the next day.