Reba McEntire & Boyfriend Rex Linn Are the Cutest Couple Matching on Their Anniversary

The Queen of Country Music is celebrating a significant milestone this week!

In a January 23 Instagram post, The Voice Season 25 winning Coach Reba McEntire — and star of NBC's Happy's Place — shared a few photos guaranteed to put a smile on her fans' faces. The star is celebrating five years with her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn, this week, and the couple looks so sweet in their matching anniversary outfits.

The picture has everything fans could want from the pair: coordinating gray tops, huge smiles, and a sense of togetherness that has marked McEntire's and Linn's relationship from day one.

"Celebrating five years of tater tots this week! ❤️ #thetots #anniversary," McEntire said in a caption.

At this point, fans know it's impossible for the two to take a bad photo together — they're so photogenic.

The two are more than just partners in life — they're also co-stars in Happy's Place. Judging by these photos, McEntire and Linn can't get enough of each other, so it's no surprise that their personal and professional lives have intertwined.

The chemistry between Reba McEntire and Rex Linn is palpable on set

Even their Happy's Place castmates can't help but fawn over it. In a recent chat with NBC Insider, Pablo Castelblanco (who plays Steve the accountant on the show) and Belissa Escobedo (who plays Isabelle) opened up about the couple's chemistry.

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn appear during Season 6 Episode 29 of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBC

"They're so cute that they're gross," Escobedo joked. "No, I'm just kidding, but they are like, sickeningly sweet… I love seeing them be happy… I can't imagine how cool it is to go to work and be able to be with your boo. That's really sweet."

Castelblanco had nothing but nice things to say about the couple — even in the face of their surprisingly different acting methods!

"They're also, like, very supportive of each other," Castelblanco said. "I feel like they know their tempos really well. Rex loves to rehearse the episodes. I think Reba's, like… waits a little bit more to see what the final lines are gonna be. Like, 'Oh, you should rehearse more,' and she's like, 'Well, you should wait until the lines…' and I just love that they're, like, keeping each other safe and… happy, but then at the same time they're kind of like…you know they're a couple."