Reba McEntire Couldn't Touch or Kiss Rex Linn in His Halloween Costume: "Gross!"

The Happy's Place stars date in real life and celebrated their 2024 Halloween on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

For the Halloween episode of her talk show, Kelly Clarkson transformed her The Kelly Clarkson Show set into demon Beetlejuice's lair, dressing up as the devilish creep himself and inviting all of her guests to join in. And they certainly did. Happy's Place co-stars — and real-life couple — Reba McEntire and Rex Linn came in full costume, and Linn's was so accurate it grossed McEntire out.

Reba will "never" kiss Rex looking like that

The country singer wore an outfit from the first Tim Burton film, dressing up as Catherine O'Hara's character from the famous "Banana Boat" scene. Linn chose a more niche reference, which Clarkson helpfully explained was the afterlife janitor played by Danny DeVito in a cameo during Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Both looked amazing...but no, Linn's choice wasn't super attractive.

Clarkson suggested that the pair wear their outfits home, as McEntire has "Never made out with that." When Linn asked her to "gimme a kiss," she smiled and answered, "No...never will."

It makes sense that Linn chose a more "out there" character design, as he explained he's a big fan of the movies. "The only thing I didn’t like about both of them was that I wasn’t in them," he said.

Why Reba McEntire's boyfriend Rex Linn can't scare her

The former The Voice Coach is just too brave. Linn told Clarkson that he loves scaring people to see how they'll react, but his girlfriend is one mark he can't spook.

"There’s something wrong with her," he said, recounting a time when he "laid in wait" at their home for 30 minutes, planning to grab her ankle when she went to clean the kitchen. "I grabbed her ankle and screamed as loud as I could and she just looked down and said, what are you doing down there?'"

Reba and Rex have so much fun together

"It’s tough because we’re working. However, periodically — I know this sounds really dorky — periodically I will go by and kiss the top of her head real quick," Linn told NBC Insider about co-starring on their new series. "Just a little peck and then [I] just run off," he said, adding, "Every once in a while we’ll see each other from afar and wave."

Linn explained hilariously, "It makes a lot of people sick when they see me give her a little peck. They’re like, 'Ugh, God.'" But at least they're not wearing fake mold on set.