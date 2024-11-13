AGT's Piff the Magic Dragon's Beloved Dog, Mr. Piffles, Dies at 15: "You Rescued Me"

We first met the magical duo during Season 10 of America's Got Talent.

Today, America's Got Talent fans are mourning the loss of one of the most beloved dogs ever to grace the iconic stage.

Over the years, AGT fans fell in love with Piff the Magic Dragon's inconceivable and oftentimes ludicrous magic Act, which included his pet chihuahua, Mr. Piffles, winning over the hearts of America. Unfortunately, in an emotional November 13 Instagram post, Piff passed along devastating news: Mr. Piffles has died at 15 years old:

"For over fifteen years I've had the privilege and the pleasure of being upstaged and outshone night after night by that little ball of fluffy indifference," the AGT alum said. "He came into my life when I had nothing, and set me on the path to a career I could only dream of. In the beginning, I may have rescued him, but in the end, he rescued me. I love you so much Mr Piffles. #RIPiffles."

While Mr. Piffles was known as the "straight man" to the over-the-top antics of Piff, the dichotomy between the two — well, mostly the indifference of the adorable little pup — made the Act a fan favorite.

Mr. Piffles had indeed seen it all, from being a significant part of Piff's decade-plus Las Vegas residency to entertaining millions of fans worldwide, his absence will be missed.

In an official press release following Mr. Piffle's death, fans received welcomed information about the life and times of the special chihuahua:

The Flamingo will hold a special ceremony on Wednesday Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. PT, celebrating the life and legacy of Mr Piffles with the opening of "Mr Piffles' Magical Playground". In a heartfelt tribute, the resort will dedicate this dog-friendly space to the memory of Mr Piffles on what would have been his 17th birthday.

Known to millions as the World's Only Magic Performing Chihuahua™, Mr Piffles racked up over 5,000 performances, most notably capturing the hearts of a nation with his show stealing appearances on America's Got Talent, Penn & Teller: Fool Us and many more.

A Las Vegas residency followed swiftly afterwards and for the past decade, he has performed nightly at Flamingo Las Vegas to unprecedented critical and commercial acclaim, even receiving the Key to the Las Vegas Strip, the only animal to receive the honor.

When did Mr. Piffles last appear on America's Got Talent?

America's Got Talent's Piff and Piffles. Photo: Courtesy of NBC

Mr. Piffles was a mainstay in the AGT franchise, first appearing in Season 10 alongside Piff and competed in America's Got Talent: Champions a few years later.

However, AGT fans last saw Mr. Piffles alongside Piff earlier this year during America's Got Talent: Fantasy League. It was during that season when Piff the Magic Dragon revealed a never-before-seen Act that caused Simon Cowell to call it his "best overall performance" yet.

“Mr Piffles graced our stage with his unique charm and indifference, embodying one of the greatest canine talents to ever perform on AGT,” said Sam Donnelly, America’s Got Talent executive producer. “He was loved by everyone who saw his act, and his partnership with Piff was a truly magical bond that will forever leave a lasting impact on our hearts.”

One thing's for sure: Mr. Piffles went out on top of the magic world, and he will be sorely missed by everyone he's ever touched.