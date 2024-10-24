Megan Thee Stallion Reviews Sex and the City Characters, Talks New Album & In Her Words Documentary

The former co-stars got really into a particularly intense fight between Jack and Rebecca.

What Led Milo Ventimiglia & Mandy Moore to Drop F Bombs on the This Is Us Set

Sometimes the character just takes over. During filming for This Is Us, Mandy Moore was feeling her character Rebecca Pearson's anger so much that she went off-script and said a word that definitely couldn't be aired on the broadcast.

Visiting Moore's podcast That Was Us, which she co-hosts with Sterling K. Brown and Chris Sullivan, Milo Ventimiglia recalled a time when a scene's fight got really heated. As Moore's on-screen husband Jack Pearson, Ventimiglia was getting in her face, but turned away — which she wasn't having.

Discussing the "finale fight," Ventimiglia mentioned that he had "Mandy Moore with her finger under my chin!" prompting Brown to demand the story. Already laughing he said, "Give it!"

"I’ll just start by saying, we all know Mandy Moore is one of the kindest-hearted human beings," Ventimiglia said. "Mandy Moore has never been cursed at in her life. And in the middle of a take, things were kind of going in a direction, I think I as Jack was feeling it. And I was a little defensive."

The Pearsons couldn't recall who cursed "first," but Ventimiglia remembered, "At one point, in the back and forth at the very end of kind of chasing around, I think I said 'f-ck you.'" Moore added, "We were in the heat of the moment."

But the climactic moment came just after. "I had kind of started to look away. Mandy Moore, finger under my chin, pulled my face back," said Ventimiglia, as Brown yelped in delight. Then he remembered, "I know what you said: You said, 'look me in the f-cking face.'"

As evidenced by their smiling faces, Ventimiglia and Moore still have a lot of love for one another, leaving the drama on set.

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Mandy Moore as Rebecca on 'This is Us' Episode118. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Milo Ventimiglia attended his This Is Us on-screen son's college graduation

The actor was spotted at the University of Southern California attending the graduation of his former co-star, Niles Fitch. The 22-year-old memorably played the role of teenage son, Randall Pearson, throughout the show's run.

Hannah Zeile, who played Ventimiglia's daughter, Kate, joined her on-screen family for an adorable post-graduation photo op, and Moore wrote in the comments section of Fitch's Instagram graduation post, "Go Niles! Unbelievable. #proudfakemom."

Safe to say, the This Is Us cast doesn't get "heated" in real life.

