Milo Ventimiglia Attended Young Randall's Graduation: See Their Sweet Pic

Milo Ventimiglia Struggles to Live Up to This Is Us Character Jack

An impromptu This Is Us reunion occurred at USC's graduation!

The cast of This Is Us is revered by fans worldwide for their authentic portrayals of love, family ties, perseverance, and growth. Fortunately, the cast's unique bond didn't end when the final episode aired in 2022. For actors like Milo Ventimiglia, his adoration toward his former co-stars is stronger than ever, inadvertently causing a This Is Us reunion to happen in May 2024.

Milo Ventimiglia attended his This Is Us on-screen son's college graduation

The beloved actor, made famous for his role as Jack Pearson, was spotted at the University of Southern California attending a very special graduation of his former co-star, Niles Fitch! The 22-year-old memorably played the role of teenage son, Randall Pearson, throughout the show's run.

It was a significant milestone for Fitch, to say the least, and a moment made even better by having his TV dad there to cheer him on. We're not sure if Ventimiglia showed up unannounced to surprise Fitch or if he was an invited guest, but either way, it's a wholesome moment that wouldn't look out of place on the series itself.

Fans will be happy to discover that Ventimiglia wasn't the only This Is Us alum who took part in the festivities. Hannah Zeile, who played Ventimiglia's daughter, Kate, joined her on-screen family for an adorable post-graduation photo op that only could have been better if Mandy Moore joined in. Sibling love is real, people!

However, although she couldn't be there in person to support Fitch during his big day, Moore didn't pass up the chance to give off major mom vibes in the comments section of Fitch's Instagram graduation post.

"Go Niles! Unbelievable. #proudfakemom," she cheekily captioned.

It doesn't get much cuter than that.

Milo Ventimiglia's famous TV roles

Although Ventimiglia's performance in This Is Us made him a household name, his resume was impressive long before he became Jack Pearson. Longtime fans of the 2000s NBC hit Heroes remember him from his unforgettable portrayal of Peter Petrelli — and before that, he broke out as an actor on Gilmore Girls as Jess Mariano.

Of course, like many iconic actors, Ventimiglia underwent a rite of passage in the TV and film business, appearing in a 2003 episode of Law & Order: SVU.