Lauren Graham Can't Play Password Until Jimmy Fallon Weighs in on Jess vs Dean

It looks like Lauren Graham had Luke's Diner on the brain while she was on set for this week's Password — complete with Lorelai Gilmore's signature cup of coffee in hand.

A new behind-the-scenes clip shared by Jimmy Fallon finds the former Gilmore Girls actress and the Password star taking a coffee break together before the taping.

"Hey, I'm so excited! The show's about to start, so we should probably get going," Graham tells Fallon.

"Where you lead, I will follow," says The Tonight Show Host, quoting the iconic Gilmore Girls theme song by Carole King.

"Ha! That's a good one," Graham, who has obviously heard the joke before, replies with a forced chuckle worthy of Emily Gilmore.

"All right, I will see you out there," she continues. But as Graham heads out the door, she turns and asks Fallon the age-old question every Gilmore Girls fan must answer: "Oh, hey, which team are you on?"

Now, Graham might be referring to which Password team he is on. But looking to the camera, Fallon weighs in on the eternal debate over the love life of Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel), the onscreen daughter of Graham's character.

"Team Jess," Fallon says with a wink — meaning, he prefers Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) over Dean (Jared Padalecki) or Logan (Matt Czuchry).

Watch Fallon and Graham's Gilmore-ian exchange below.

This should come as no surprise since Fallon has already previously revealed he is Team Jess in the great war of the Stars Hollow stans.

Jimmy Fallon really is Team Jess, as he told Milo Ventimiglia

Back in February 2017, when Ventimiglia was on The Tonight Show, the This Is Us actor gifted Fallon a number of items, including a Jess pin, telling him, "I heard you were Team Jess, so there's a Jess pin."

"I am Team Jess all the way! You're the best," exclaimed Fallon. "You're of course the only one for Rory, give me a break. I can't even get into this."

The original run of Gilmore Girls might have ended back in 2007, but Jess and Dean fans are still battling it out in the Instagram comments all these years later — but for Fallon, as it says in the caption for the Password backstage clip, it's "Team Jess, always."

Watch Lauren Graham on Password on May 7

Password Season 2 airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC. New episodes will be available to stream on Peacock at 6 a.m. ET the day after they air on NBC.

Lauren Graham and a contestant on Password Season 2 Episode 8. Photo: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

In addition to Lauren Graham, Season 2 also features guest stars like The Voice Coach Chance the Rapper, America's Got Talent Judge Howie Mandel, and Deal or No Deal Island Host Joe Manganiello.

Jimmy Fallon, Lauren Graham, a contestant, and Keke Palmer on Password Season 2 Episode 8. Photo: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

Other celebrity players this season include Joel McHale, Nikki & Brie Garcia, Wiz Khalifa, Johnny Knoxville, Meghan Trainor, Lindsey Vonn, Roy Wood Jr., and Jimmy Kimmel.