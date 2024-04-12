This Is Us Stars Reveal They're Reuniting for a Rewatch Podcast! Everything We Know

At long last, the mystery has been solved. At the beginning of 2023, This Is Us stars Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown and Chris Sullivan had a mini-reunion and posted a picture to a new Instagram account called "That Was Us." Fans immediately started speculating about what project could be in store. And now we know: A rewatch podcast! Here's everything to know about it.

This Is Us rewatch podcast, That Was Us, is coming in May

The three co-hosts — Brown, Sullivan, and Moore — revealed the project with a short video set in the iconic Pearson family station wagon. The announcement's caption also shares more about what fans can expect from the podcast, which will premiere new episodes on Tuesdays starting May 14.

"For six seasons and 106 episodes, Tuesdays brought us together with tissues in one hand and pantry wine in the other. Why? Because we see ourselves in the fabric of their lives. We may or may not have cried at least once every episode, but let’s just say our tears served as emotional catharsis..." the caption reads, continuing, "Sibling rivalry, body issues, marriage, divorce, adoption, love, blending families, terminal illness, death, miscarriage, racism, and substance abuse are right here in our backyard, just as they were for the Pearsons. So what we’d like to do is really dig in and dig deep. We’ll break down each episode, bring on some very special guests, have the tough conversations and maybe do some collective healing along the way??❤️ ❤️ ❤️ "

From this description, it seems like the podcast will focus not just on behind-the-scenes stories, but also the deeply personal themes of This Is Us. In fact, the show's Instagram account's first three posts feature baby pictures of the three hosts, each accompanied by a personal reflection related to issues like coping mechanisms, motherhood, and the death of a parent.

Fans are just as excited as the cast

The comments on the announcement post are overflowing with messages from viewers (many of whom correctly guessed what was happening) who are excited to revisit the much-loved series. And the cast must be so relieved to not have to keep the secret anymore.

On the Oscars red carpet Brown's wife, Michelle Bathe, revealed that even she didn't know what the mysterious project her husband was cooking up was.

"He doesn't tell me anything, cause he knows I'm like a leaky faucet,'' Bathe told Extra. ''We're just having fun. We're having a good time. We'll let you know soon,'' Brown added. Can May 14 come soon, please?

