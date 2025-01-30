Michael Bublé’s Number-One Rule as a Voice Coach Is to “Always Be…”

Michael Bublé is living and learning. Having just wrapped up his first season as a Coach on The Voice (which he won!), he's now got a wealth of experience to draw from as he chooses and advises his next batch of Artists for Season 27. And he's got one lesson on the top of his mind.

What Michael Bublé learned as a Coach on The Voice

His major takeaway from the Coach's chair in Season 26 was “always to be empathetic,” the singer told NBC Insider. “Be empathetic and warm and to always realize that [the Artists are] a mirror image of you and where you’ve been and where you’ve come [from].”

Michael Bublé for The Voice Season 27. Photo: Art Streiber/NBC

Michael Bublé's favorite part about The Voice

The new Coach also explained why the show itself is structured to help everyone in the competition succeed. "My favorite part about it," he said, "was when I had to let people go for the first time, I was upset about it. Until I realized that their lives had changed. Until I realized that their careers had started. They started to create a business that could go on."

Because of the sheer amount of exposure The Voice brings to the Artists, any amount of time on the show is beneficial. "Their socials have grown. I didn’t realize at the time because I had thought of this as an end-goal thing," Bublé reflected. He said that his Artists' lives "changed already" by the time he let them go "just from being on this massive television program that has seven to 11 million people watching all over the planet."

In fact, Bublé says that there's simply no downside to being a Voice Artist or Coach. "There was literally not one negative part," he said, giving the producers credit for creating a show centered on the performers. "This is about the Artists, for the Artists. It’s not about us. We love being here. We love being part of the process. There’s a reason why we’ve come and gone, and the people in the red seats change, but the show stays. successful. It’s because they’ve made sure that they are so protective of the artists. And that’s the legacy of the show.”

When do new episodes of The Voice return?

The Voice returns with a new two-hour episode on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 8/7c when Season 27 premieres on NBC.

Reporting by Grace Jidoun.