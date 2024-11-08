Melissa Peterman Was a Fairytale Bride at Her 1999 Minnesota Wedding (PICS)

The Happy's Place star tied the knot with her husband John Brady over 20 years ago on a humid day.

From Barbra Jean on Reba to Gabby the bartender on NBC’s Happy’s Place, Melissa Peterman knows the power of laughter. So it’s really no surprise she married the “funniest” man she’s ever met over 20 years ago.

Before she rose to sitcom fame, Peterman met her husband, John Brady, in Minnesota, where they still own a home. In 2005, they welcomed their son, Riley, who celebrated his 19th birthday in October 2024. Over the years, Peterman has earned a reputation as a beloved actress, television host, and comedian — and her husband has been by her side through it all.

Peterman and Brady’s marriage is one full of laughter that started with a Midwest wedding. Thanks to the Happy’s Place star’s love for a throwback photo, let’s take a walk down memory lane of the couple’s wedding day in the summer of 1999.

Melissa Peterman married her husband John Brady in 1999

Peterman and Brady tied the knot on June 5, 1999 in the actress’ hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Peterman shared on Instagram that it was very hot — nearly 100 degrees — on her wedding day, and thankfully had her best friend by her side to hold a fan under her dress.

The actress described her bridesmaid as one of those friends who “love you enough to help you cool off on your wedding day when it's a 98 degree & humid summer day in Minneapolis.”

Melissa Peterman wore an elegant white wedding dress

Peterman’s bright white wedding dress featured a subtle scoop neckline and delicate spaghetti straps along with beautiful stitching on the bodice and a full ball gown skirt. The actress, who was 27 when she got married, styled her hair back in a side part with her veil positioned on top. She completed the look with simple stud earrings and a dainty necklace.

As for Peterman’s groom, Brady wore a classic black tuxedo with a white bow tie and white flower boutonniere.

Like many brides, Peterman sported a comfy loose shirt and flat shoes as she got dolled up for her wedding day. Or perhaps her dress was MIA for a moment, as the actress shared on Instagram.

“I don't know who my mom is calling but I'm guessing it has something to do with where her daughter's dress is. Also from the calm expression on my face I'm guessing there's more than water in that bottle,” she captioned a photo of her smiling in a veil as her mom made a phone call.

Melissa Peterman and John Brady celebrated a milestone anniversary in 2024

In June 2024, the couple celebrated 25 years of marriage and Peterman marked the special anniversary with a sweet post on Instagram. “In the Olympics of marriage, we’re silver medal winners!!” she wrote, referencing the traditional 25th wedding anniversary gift. “Happy Anniversary John Brady. 25 Years!”

For their 20th anniversary in 2019, Peterman shared on X that they often revisit a candid photo of themselves from the end of their wedding reception for a good chuckle. “We still look at that bill for the cash bar and laugh,” she captioned the photo of the shocked newlyweds.

Tomorrow we will be 20 years married. We still look at that bill for the cash bar and laugh. #20yearstogether pic.twitter.com/iwwMPj62SR — Melissa Peterman (@Followtheblonde) June 5, 2019

Melissa Peterman’s husband is the “funniest” man she’s ever met

In 2021, Peterman celebrated Valentine’s Day with a post about the love of her life that, of course, included a few jokes. “Love comes in all kinds of packages. Mine came in the funniest bald man I ever met,” she wrote. “I love you more 22 years later and I will try to remember to close the cupboard doors.”

Melissa Peterman and John Brady attend the "Inaugural Gateway Celebrity Fight Night" on March 12, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

As they say, couples who laugh together, stay together. And even when she’s at work, Peterman includes her hubby in on the fun. When she appeared on 25 Words or Less in 2022, Peterman used the opportunity to send Brady on an important errand. “I’ve gotta multitask," she said. "John, if you’re going to the store, we need bread and vodka. And if they’re out of bread that’s fine."

After more than two decades of marriage, these two look like they’re always having fun, whether they’re dancing the night away or tolerating trombone practice. And they’re still learning things about each other. Like when Peterman discovered her husband’s secret stash of cash. “I found my husband’s emergency cash stash today,” Peterman said in a 2021 video as she pulled out one $20 bill from an empty Spam can. “First of all, he’s gonna need a lot more than $20 to start a new life without me.”

