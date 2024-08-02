The SVU actress' mom was Hollywood starlet Jayne Mansfield, while her father was actor and former Mr. Universe, Mickey Hargitay.

See How Much Mariska Hargitay Looks Like Mom Jayne Mansfield in This 1960 Throwback

Although Mariska Hargitay is currently in Paris with her husband and kids experiencing the 2024 Summer Olympics (and forming a delightful bond with Katie Ledecky’s family in the process), the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star still takes the time to be mindful of her family back in the States.

In an August 1 Instagram post, Hargitay shared an adorable throwback photo of her mom, Jayne Mansfield, holding her older brother, Zoltan, when he was just a newborn. And for those wondering, yes, Hargitay looks just like her mom in this picture from 1960. Now fans know where Hargitay gets her stunning looks!

“Happy birthday brother❤️zoltan,” the actress captioned.

See the amazing black and white photo here on Mariska's Instagram.

Not only does Hargitay look like a dead ringer for her mom in this photo, but the 60-year-old inherited more than just her momma’s gorgeous features — she also inherited some serious acting talent!

Who is Mariska Hargitay’s mom?

Hargitay always has had showbiz in her DNA. Her father, Mickey Hargitay, was a former Mr. Universe and passed away in 2006 at the age of 80. Her mother, Jayne Mansfield, was a well-known Hollywood starlet with a passion for acting. Often seen in the same light as actresses like Marilyn Monroe, Mansfield absolutely passed down her acting skills to Hargitay, who eventually turned into an iconic 25-year career on SVU.

Mansfield was killed in a car accident in 1967 when she was 34 years old. Hargitay was only 3 when the tragedy occurred.

Although the loss of her mother at a young age is catastrophic for any family, in an interview with PEOPLE in 2018, Hargitay credited her father and siblings for staying closer and stronger than ever after the accident.

“The beauty is that families are made in so many different ways, and that was my reality as a child,” she explained. “Growing up, my family was made in such an inter­esting and unique way, and now I have that with my own family, and so I under­stand it. It’s been amazing.”

How many siblings does Mariska Hargitay have?

Hargitay has five siblings, including Zoltan: brothers Mickey Hargitay, Jr., Zoltan Hargitay, and Tony Cimber, and two sisters, Jayne Marie Mansfield and Tina West.

Only two of Hargitay’s four siblings were born out of the relationship between her parents: Mickey and Zoltan. Hargitay’s other brother and sister are technically her half-siblings — but nevertheless, the family is still incredibly close.

Hargitay recently visited her brother Mickey at his successful Los Angeles-based flower shop, and in true sister fashion, she couldn’t resist snapping a few pictures with him!