Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Holding Hands in Matching Suits Is Bestie Goals

The Law & Order icons definitely win the award for most stylish best friends.

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni gave Law & Order fans the ultimate treat in February 2022 when they arrived at a press event for the franchise wearing matching suits — and holding hands!

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursdays on NBC and next day on Peacock.

It was the ultimate adorable bestie moment. For the occasion, Hargitay looked chic in a grey blazer-and-pants set, while Meloni rocked a blue-grey suit with a colorful print shirt underneath. The coordinated looks were made even more apparent when the actors posed for a photo hand in hand, both smiling widely.

In that moment, every Law & Order: SVU fan's heart burst. That's a fact. Check the medical records from that day. (We kid, we kid.)

See the photo for yourself, below.

RELATED: All About Mariska Hargitay's Husband Peter Hermann and Their Children

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni have an incredible friendship

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni attend NBC's "Law & Order" Press Junket at Studio 525 on February 16, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

While fans are still hoping Hargitay and Meloni's Law & Order characters, Benson and Stabler, will get together romantically, in real life the TV icons have an almost sibling-like bond. The success of SVU turned Meloni and Hargitay into superstars, and they've been navigating fame together for the past two decades. Along the way, their respective families grew. Meloni and wife Sherman Williams went on to have two children, Sophia and Dante, while Hargitay and her husband, Peter Hermann, welcomed three kids: August, Amaya, and Andrew. Through everything — kids, career changes, you name it — Hargitay and Meloni have remained good friends.

RELATED: Look at All the Awards Mariska Hargitay Has Won For Her Work on TV Shows

“She’s fearless, without the bravado of the warrior stance, but always with the open arms, the open heart," Meloni said about Hargitay in a 2021 speech honoring her at Glamour's Women of the Year Awards. "She’s a connector of people because she knows we’re all better when we’re working together. She is as comfortable in the sacred as she is in the profane; she is a soul in the constant search of the beauty and the truth that she knows that this world holds, but she also knows that it requires vigilance, persistence, and insistence to pry magic from the oftentimes mundane reality. Her first instance is to always react with compassion and empathy. She sees hope in the hopeless; she sees the potential in the you, and me, and us."