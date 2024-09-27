Maggie Smith's Memorable TV Shows & Movies You Can Stream Now On Peacock

The acting world lost a legend when Dame Maggie Smith died in September 2024 at the age of 89. Remembered for her poise and sophistication alongside her unmatched talent, Smith earned accolades for her stage and screen performances in the latter half of the 20th century, winning two Oscars, four Emmys, five BAFTAs, and a Tony.

"She was with friends and family at the end," her sons Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens wrote in a joint statement. "She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother."

While previously associated with dramatic roles, Smith spent the latter part of her career as part of ensembles in beloved English franchises, lending a weight and gravitas to the sprawling casts of Harry Potter and Downton Abbey, both of which allowed her to showcase her deadpan wit and both of which are streaming now on Peacock, as is her film Ladies in Lavender. Revisit her memorable roles below.

Janet in Ladies in Lavender (2004)

Alongside her sister Ursula (Judi Dench, Smith's longtime friend), Janet Widdington lives in a small coastal town in Cornwall in 1936. When Ursula falls for a much younger man who has literally washed ashore after a shipwreck, Janet meddles to spare her sister's feelings, then must put things right by the end of this sweet and tidy romance.

Janet (Maggie Smith) and Ursula (Judi Dench) in "Ladies in Lavender."

Professor Minerva McGonagall in Harry Potter (2001-2011)

The strict and severe Professor McGonagall, played by Smith in all eight Harry Potter films, is an unsung hero of the series. Less grand but every bit as important as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, Professor McGonagall intervened on many occasions to save and protect her young students, and fans will always remember her satisfied smile after making the suits of armor come alive during the Battle of Hogwarts.

Professor Minerva McGonagall (Maggie Smith) in "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince."

A Gryffindor through and through, McGonagall is the one who recruits Harry for the Quidditch team and keeps him out of trouble when he (repeatedly) crosses Professor Snape. She also has one of the coolest abilities in the series: turning into a cat at will.

Smith was simply perfect for the role, embodying both the stern exterior and obviously warm interior of the character, her natural presence giving her an authoritative power.

Lady Violet Grantham in Downton Abbey (2010-2022)

Smith's exacting and somewhat aloof ("What is a weekend?") Dowager Countess Grantham was an immediate hit with fans of the series. When 30 Rock's Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin) asks his wife Avery (Elizabeth Banks) if she wants to watch Downton Abbey, Avery shouts back, "Of course I do! Maggie Smith is a treasure!" summing up the feelings of every viewer of the series.

Violet, Dowager Countess of Grantham (Maggie Smith) in Downton Abbey.

The original run of Downton Abbey was followed by two films; in the second, surrounded by her family, Lady Violet passes away peacefully. Much like Maggie, she will be missed and mourned, and never forgotten.

