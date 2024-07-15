NBC's Hit Musical Drama Smash Now Streaming on Peacock: Everything to Know

Jen Psaki Breaks Down What Would Happen if Biden Were to Step Down from Running

Theater kids and Broadway buffs rejoice at the arrival of Smash on Peacock! Created by playwright Theresa Rebeck, with original music by Tony and Grammy-winning duo Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Smash follows the complicated lives of a fictional New York City theater community as they try to create the next smash Broadway musical.

The show features a packed cast of musical stars from on and off Broadway including Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Legally Blonde: The Musical, Some Like It Hot), Jaime Cepero (Daddy), Tony Award nominee Will Chase (Rent: Filmed Live On Broadway, Nashville), Jack Davenport (Pirates of the Caribbean films), Tony Award nominee Megan Hilty (Wicked, 9 to 5: The Musical), EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson (Dreamgirls, Hairspray Live!, Cats), Academy Award winner Anjelica Huston (Prizzi's Honor, The Addams Family), Raza Jaffrey (Homeland), Tony Award nominee Brian d’Arcy James (Shrek: The Musical, Something Rotten), Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, The Great Gatsby), Katharine McPhee (Waitress, American Idol), Emmy Award winner Debra Messing (Will & Grace, 13: The Musical), Andy Mientus (Spring Awakening), Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story, Purlie Victorious), Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening, The Addams Family), and Academy Award and Emmy Award nominee Uma Thurman (Pulp Fiction).

A talented cast of characters balance the demands of modern life against the always beautiful but often heartbreaking backdrop of Broadway theater. Together, they craft the fictional musical Bombshell, about the life and career of midcentury starlet Marilyn Monroe. Along the way, all of them sacrifice something, and some of them sacrifice everything in the hopes of making the show a Smash. The series premiered February 6, 2012, and ran for 32 episodes across two seasons.

Despite a relatively short-lived onscreen run, Smash stacked up a Critics Choice Television Award, a GLAAD Media Award, and received five Primetime Emmy Awards nominations, winning for Outstanding Choreography. The series also received both Golden Globe and GRAMMY Award nominations. In a stunning example of life imitating art, a stage adaptation of Smash is slated to open on Broadway in 2025.

More than a decade after the series went off the air, the characters are finally making their way to Broadway, and you can see the show that started it all.

