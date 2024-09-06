Kevin Hart Explains a Viral U.S. Open Clip of Him Watching Tennis "vs. Roger Federer"

Kevin Hart Says Jimmy's Song About Him Upset His Son, Talks Fight Night and Viral US Open Video

"I was like, 'Move, man! Scoot down a little bit!" the Fight Night actor said of the clip that captured his tennis spectating style.

The U.S. Open is a highly-anticipated annual event for tennis fans like comedian and actor Kevin Hart. Even if you're struggling to see the action on the court from your seat, which is evidently what happened to the Fight Night star when he attended a 2024 match.

"There's a viral video going around of you at the U.S. Open. It's the different ways that you and Roger Federer watch a match," Jimmy Fallon told Hart when he appeared on The Tonight Show on Sept. 5. "Roger Federer we know, plays tennis. One of the best to ever do it. Kevin Hart enjoys tennis. Let's see how they watch tennis."

The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the U.S. Open put it best when they posted the video with the caption, "Roger Federer watching tennis and Kevin Hart watching tennis. A play in two acts."

Fallon played the hilarious clip, which shows the different ways tennis legend Roger Federer and Hart reacted to the match between Frances Tiafoe and Grigor Dimitrov. The video features Federer calmly watching the game with his arms crossed, and then it cuts to Hart frantically moving his head back and forth as he tries to follow the ball, all while struggling to see the action as the fans in front of him block his view. Watch the U.S. Open's funny video here.

Kevin Hart appears on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Season 22. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Kevin Hart explains his unique tennis spectating style

"First of all, I know you're very funny, but did you know that you were doing that?" Fallon asked him after the video ended.

"Absolutely not. No. I gotta be just 1,000% honest. I couldn't see! So it looks like I'm doing something at the boy's head," Hart answered. "I was like, 'Move, man! Scoot down a little bit! Scoot down a little bit so I can watch. So I can see!' I don't know why he sat there. That was so selfish."

Hart clearly loves tennis, and the players love him back. In a press conference after the match, Frances Tiafoe said that seeing the comedian at the U.S. Open was "sick, honestly."

The limited series Fight Night premiered on Thursday, Sept. 5 on Peacock. New episodes are released weekly. Watch Kevin Hart's full Tonight Show interview — in which he also explains why a satirical tribute song Fallon performed in front of Hart's family made his son clamp his hands over his ears — above.