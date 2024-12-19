Keke Palmer Debuts New Bouncy Red 1990s Bombshell Hair (PICS)

Password host Keke Palmer is about to ring in the new year in style, heading into the holidays with a totally different look. After wearing her hair dark with bangs throughout the year, the multi-talented star has switched things up and just debuted a gorgeous new color.

"The only thing you can take from me is notes.. wOaHhhHHHh. -Elphaba," Palmer captioned an Instagram pic, referring to the riff the Wicked Witch belts at the end of "Defying Gravity" in Wicked. Clearly, it's a movie she's been into recently (like the rest of the world), since she tweeted "Wicked was fabulous. I'm holding space for aWoAHHHohhAHHHHH. PERIOD!" on November 30.

In the new pictures, Palmer poses against the backdrop of a stucco building in a denim dress, gold jewelry and a matching choker. Her hair, now a deep red, is styled into a Pamela Anderson-esque updo, with bouncy waves framing her face. The smoky eye and nude lip accentuate the 90s vibe. Her outfit is reminiscent of one she posted in October, another denim-and-gold combo that totally worked.

"Wow wow wow 😍🔥" raved one fan in the comments. Added another, "Keke not you casually eating on Thursday😍😍😍." She did that.

Palmer's hair is a reflection of her feelings

The star, who rocked blue streaks over the summer, recently reflected on her hair journey. "I am a girl that likes to do protective styles, which for me usually means a wig. And I think it took me a long time to get to the place of being able to really appreciate my hair and all its uniqueness and what it can do and only it can do," she said in a profile, per Yahoo!

"Now when I wear a wig, it's not because I feel like I have to, but it's because I wanna do something different that I don't wanna do to my natural hair. And when I wear my natural hair, I actually have a different relationship with it," she explained, adding, "I remember when I did 'Nope', it was such a big thing when I was talking to [director] Jordan [Peele], he was like, 'You know what? I think I want you to wear this hair for the movie.' And I'm like, 'You want me to wear this hair in a major motion picture?' And he was like, 'Yeah, I think that's what we need!'"

