Jimmy Fallon Is a Rock God Playing Guitar & Wailing an Original Olympics Song

During an August 12 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Host remembered some of the 2024 Paris Olympics' most epic moments. And sang about them.

The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics may have ended its run with the Closing Ceremony, but there are enough memories to last a lifetime. Just ask Jimmy Fallon, who perfectly recapped the epic two-week sporting event — which saw Team USA come out on top with 126 medals, 40 of them gold — with a very special Olympics song.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

During the August 12 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Host strummed his guitar and showed off his vocals while recounting some of the Games' biggest and most viral moments. Everything was touched on, from the water quality of the Seine and Pommel Horse Guy (a.k.a. bronze medal winning gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik), to BFFs Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart at the dressage and Tom Cruise's epic stunt entrance at the Closing Ceremony.

He wrapped up the tune in the perfect way, nodding to the next Summer Games taking place right here in the United States. "Au revoir, / And s'il vous plait," he sang. "In 2028 we'll see you in L.A."

Jimmy Fallon got lost on his way to 2024 Paris Summer Olympics

Jimmy Fallon during chit-chat on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 2006 on Monday, August 12, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

As a co-Host of the 2024 Closing Ceremony, Fallon showed up to Paris in the final days of events. But before he even set foot in France, he stayed in the German state of Bavaria where he got hopelessly lost in the countryside. In a TikTok the 49-year-old explained that after venturing out to find a lake which was an hour-and-a-half from his hotel, he ended up wandering through a field, walking on a highway, and into someone's yard. To top it all off his phone was just on five-percent battery.

He eventually found his way to an auto body shop where he got help from "very nice" guys who worked there. One employee, Leo, recognized Fallon and offered to give him a ride to his hotel...via his mom.

"Thanks again to Leo, thanks to mom. That was really cool. I didn't have a map or anything, I don't know where I am, and you were just nice people. And it's always great to see nice people, and you were two absolutely really nice people."

RELATED: The Stunt That Made Tom Cruise Say "Maybe This Wasn't Such a Good Idea"

Luckily, Fallon made it to Paris where he got into plenty of more adventures before his big gig. He was spotted with French president Emmanuel Macron, Mick Jagger, and gold medal sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson.

RELATED: See the Epic Steph Curry TikTok Jimmy Fallon Captured Before Team USA's Olympics Win

Another highlight was Fallon capturing first-time Olympian Steph Curry for a TikTok during the epic game in which he led Team USA's men's basketball team to gold. Fallon was court-side through it all.