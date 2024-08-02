Sha'Carri Richardson's Iconic Looks and the Inspiration Behind Them (PHOTOS)

Hilarious Moments from Night Court, America's Got Talent and More from 2024... So Far! | NBC

The Olympic sprinter is among the many female athletes inspiring young women to be themselves.

If glam was an Olympic event, Sha'Carri Richardson would take the gold.

The 24-year-old is one of the few track and field athletes to compete with her hair done and makeup on, with her nails perfectly manicured to boot. And while looking camera-ready is by no means a prerequisite for Olympic athletes, Richardson is willing to take the extra time for a boost of confidence on the track.

"I’ve always been taught that anytime you leave your house, you should look your best. I feel that way when I compete, even though it’s on a larger scale. In life, you walk out your house and you want to manifest great things for yourself or attract just positive energy. In order to do that, you start with what makes your energy good," she recently explained to Nylon magazine.

Sha'Carri Richardson reacts after the women's 100m heats during the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest on August 20, 2023. Photo: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

Suffice to say Richardson has more than manifested her success. She's trained rigorously and proven to young girls across the world that women can do anything a man can do — and with flawless nails, nonetheless.

Flo-Jo is her inspiration

Richardson follows in the footsteps of numerous athletes, but she specifically credits Florence “Flo-Jo” Griffith Joyner for inspiring her to be herself, despite the pressures of the sport. Joyner, who died at the age of 38 in 1998, was a track and field superstar known for her bold outfits, nails, and, of course, being a record-breaking athlete.

Florence Griffith Joyner displays her painted fingernails, with her husband, American athlete Al Joyner, in the background, at the Six Days of Bremen track cycling event, held at the OVB Arena in Bremen, Germany, 1989. Griffith Joyner stands beside a signed poster of herself. Photo: Bongarts/Getty Images

"Flo-Jo came to the track and knew she was going to dominate,” she told the Associated Press in 2021. “The way she did that was graceful. I always liked that. If the amazing Flo-Jo had long nails, there was no excuse why I couldn’t have long nails.”

The Viral Video of Her Removing Her Wig

Sha'Carri Richardson took her wig off before her race...



Though Richardson previously competed while wearing colorful lace-front wigs, she has largely ditched the long locks in favor of her natural hair.

In one viral clip, viewers saw Richardson toss her wig aside just before she'd take part in the 100-meter dash at the 2023 U.S. Track and Field Championships. This was a symbolic and statement-making moment for the athlete, who told Vogue that she wanted people to know "I’m not gonna change the confidence that I have in myself ever."

Sha"Carri Richardson in the Women 100 Meter of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 19, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

"I was like, ‘Oh no, she didn’t like her hair. Why does she still have the wig on?’ When I seen her rip it, I was like ‘Oh my god, yes ma'am, I know that’s right.’ I understood the symbolism when she did it. I understand where she was coming from," her braider, Key Rentz, added.

Richardson went on to win the national title, completing the race in 10.71 seconds.

Sha'Carri's Nails at the Opening Ceremony

Sha'Carri Richardson, of the United States, shows off her nails while traveling along the Seine River in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. Photo: Ashley Landis/Getty Images

Over time, fans have started keeping an eye out for a glimpse of Richardson's nails, which are often bedazzled and color-themed.

"[My manicure] is based on what mood I’m in. What am I bringing to the track that day? I let my nails express that as well. Recently, in this past year, my nails have actually been press-ons, so I actually can mix different sets," she explained to Nylon.

For the Opening Ceremony, she wore a set of long nails painted in red, white, and blue, with the American flag on her middle finger and dazzling patterns adorning the rest of her nails.

Sha'Carri Richardson poses during the Team USA Paris 2024 Olympic Portrait Shoot at NBC Universal Studios Stage 16 on November 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Harry How/Getty Images

Richardson told Nylon she generally tells her nail techs the colors or uniform she is wearing and they come up with the designs on their own.

A detail of Sha'Carri Richardson's nails with her gold medal after competing in the women's 100 meter final on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 22, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

"So honestly, it’s really not me; it’s them — they just understand me just as a person," she shared. "And then for some reason, what they create just matches my energy and my vibe. So we’re locked in some energetic way. We’re all just locked in."

Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles and More on Being Themselves When Competing

Simone Biles of Team United States prepares to compete during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France; Rugby athlete Ilona Maher poses for a portrait during the 2024 Team USA Media Summit at Marriott Marquis Hotel on April 15, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images; Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Richardson isn't the only athlete encouraging boys and girls to dress and look the way that makes them feel their best.

Jordan Chiles recently told Vogue's The Run-Through podcast that, like Richardson, her nails make her feel empowered and give her an edge while competing. The only difference between her and Richardson is that she has to pay closer attention to the shape and length of her manicure, which can impact her performance. "It makes me think of the right technique because I'm not trying to fall or break a nail ... my nails are too precious and too good looking to be breaking," she explained.

As for Simone Biles, the gold-medalist has spoken out about the pressure to look put together and is not afraid to clap back at critics.

Most recently, social media trolls passed judgement on the athlete for her messy bun, prompting a statement from Biles. "Don't come for me about my hair. IT WAS DONE but bus has NO AC & it's like 9,000 degrees," she captioned a recent video, per PEOPLE.

She added, "next time you want to comment on a Black girl's hair, JUST DON'T."

Not to forget rugby player Ilona Maher, who is advocating for women to embrace their natural body types and be proud of their figures. In a post pinned to the top of her Instagram profile, she urges, "Dear girl with the big shoulders, you are not undesirable, you are not built like a linebacker, you are not manly…you are beautiful, you are imposing, you are powerful.”