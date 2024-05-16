NBA star Jayson Tatum is headed back to the Olympics to reclaim the gold, and there's no doubt his son will be cheering him on from the sidelines.

Here's Proof Jayson Tatum's Son Deuce Is His No. 1 Fan On and Off the Court

NBA Basketball star Jayson Tatum won a gold medal as a member of Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics that took place in 2021 —and he’s preparing to do it again at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

He’s had a career that’s been a slam dunk. During his senior season at Chaminade College Preparatory School in Missouri, he averaged 29.5 points and 9.1 rebounds during his senior season. He reaped several awards including being named 2016 Gatorade Male Athlete of the Year, Gatorade National Player, a Naismith Trophy All-American, a Max-Preps All-American, and USA Today All-USA First Team pick. He played one year at Duke University before declaring for the NBA Draft. He was drafted by the Boston Celtics in the first round, number 3 overall of the 2017 Draft. He has been with the team ever since. In fact, Tatum led the Celtics in both scoring and rebounding during the 2023-24 season, averaging 26.9 points, while helping lead the Boston squad to the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 overall record.

The 26-year-old has been named an All-Star in each of the past five seasons. He earned his first All-NBA First Team designation in 2022.

Tatum also created the Jayson Tatum Foundation, and each year the organization sponsors 100 boys and girls to attend an all-expenses paid one day summer Basketball Camp and Leadership Program.

Here’s a look at Jayson Tatum’s personal and professional life.

His Relationship with Singer Ella Mai

Jayson Tatum attends "NYC Point Gods" premiere at Midnight Theatre on July 26, 2022 in New York City; Ella Mai attends the French Open 2022 at Roland Garros on June 05, 2022 in Paris, France. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images; Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Jayson Tatum may share a portion of his personal life, but his romantic life seems to be under wraps.

For years, it's been rumored that the basketball player is dating British R&B singer Ella Mai. On multiple occasions, they have been spotted at each other’s houses and made their first public appearance at Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July White Party in 2022, according to the NY Post. Then, speculation reached an all-time high when the Celtics star and the singer were both in attendance at his former teammate Marcus Smart’s wedding in 2023. The NY Post shared one photo in which Tatum had his arm around Ella Mai at the wedding, seemingly confirming the rumors.

That being said, there’s no word on how the pair met or if they are officially dating.

His son Deuce Tatum is his biggest fan

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics stands with his son Deuce Tatum prior to game seven of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at TD Garden on May 29, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Jayson’s rookie year in the NBA was extra special because he and his high school girlfriend, Toriah Lachell, welcomed son Jayson “Deuce” Christopher Tatum Jr. on December 6, 2017. Since then, Deuce has become an honorary part of his dad’s team and his biggest cheerleader.

Not only has he become a fan-fave amongst the Celtics players, but he has stolen the spotlight in several of Tatum’s post-game interviews by jumping into his father’s lap. Deuce has supported his dad at many games, including a May 2023 match where he participated in a kids' dunk contest and met the dog who does halftime performances — it's no wonder Deuce is also a highlight on the team’s social media. He frequents the locker room and has a courtside seat, often hyping up the team by giving players high-fives.

While Deuce isn’t on the court during the game, he is never too far. Tatum writes Deuce’s name in all of his game day shoes according to PEOPLE. And, in August 2023, Tatum was invited to throw the first pitch at a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game, and his biggest fan, Deuce, was right next to him as he delivered a strike to the catcher.

Having Deuce by his side has been Jayson's favorite aspect of his career, which allows him to be a constant presence in Deuce's life.

"I'm around him every day. I think being able to go through this journey together, because I was 19 when I got drafted, it's kind of like we're growing up together. As he's gotten older, I'm going through my career, sharing these moments, experiencing this together as we grow up," Jayson said in a post-game conference.

Tatum's Olympic Career

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics celebrates a basket against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter in game seven of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals at TD Garden on May 14, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

This won’t be Tatum’s first go round with the Olympic Team. He was on the 2020 USA Team that played in Tokyo. The United States men’s basketball team won against France for its 16th first place finish in the Olympic Games. Tatum was the youngest member of Team USA, and he finished second on the squad with 19 points and a team leading seven rebounds. He became the first Celtics player to win Olympic Gold since Larry Bird in 1992 according to the NBA.

For the 2024 team, Tatum is a part of the 12-player roster consisting of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Kawhi Leonard, Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, Bam Adebayo, and Tyrese Haliburton.

Be sure to watch live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, on NBC and Peacock beginning at 12 p.m. ET. Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage starts at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.