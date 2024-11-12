Isabel Gillies—a.k.a Kathy Stabler—Had a Sweet Reunion with Chris Meloni's Family

Look who just dropped by!

Longtime Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fans caught an Easter egg in the form of Christopher Meloni's November 10 Instagram carousel: an appearance by Isabel Gillies, who memorably played Kathy Stabler, Elliot's wife, throughout the show's run. The 54-year-old looked radiant while posing for a selfie with Meloni's daughter, Sophia.

"Multi-hyphenate @sophiaemeloni telling stories of @dante_melonii with the help of friends and family @sherman.meloni @therealmariskahargitay @isabelgillies," Meloni captioned his IG. See the photos here. (Sophia and Gillies' selfie is the fifth slide.)

It's been a few years since Gillies's character was murdered via a car bomb in SVU Season 22, a tragic event that set into motion Stabler's decision to join the Organized Crime Control Bureau in search of her killer. It's safe to say that Stabler hasn't been the same since his wife's passing. Of course, if you're watching Law & Order: Organized Crime, you know this.

What's next on SVU?

Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on Law & Order Season 24 Episode 3. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Law & Order fans are clamoring for an on-screen reunion between Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Stabler. And it may be coming soon.

"I'm actually planning on it," Hargitay told Variety in May 2024. "I just told [Meloni] the other day. We had a party the other night, we saw each other. It was heavenly. I met his showrunner [on L&O: Organized Crime]. They want us together, and Chris and I were talking about it, and it's time. It's time now for us. This was a long time not being in each other's universe. That's why we did the calls and stuff like that. But we're excited to get back in there, get back in the ring."

In an October 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Meloni revealed his favorite scene he's ever shot with Hargitay.

"My favorite SVU scene featuring myself and Mariska Hargitay was when Lou Diamond Phillips had a gun to my head, and Stabler told Benson to take the shot," he revealed. "We were bound to each other in that moment as people and characters. And I think Mariska was 8 months pregnant at the time, so it's a moment I find particularly special."