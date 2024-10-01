Is The Voice New Tonight? (October 1, 2024)

Season 26 of The Voice is well underway, and fans are loving seeing new Coaches Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé alongside veterans Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire. If you can't wait for the next new episode, keep reading to find out when it will air.

Is a new episode of The Voice on tonight? (October 1, 2024)

No, but this is the last Voice-less Tuesday of the season! Starting next week, The Voice will air twice weekly, on both Monday and Tuesday nights.

Gwen Stefani and Michael Bublé during Season 26 Episode 1 of The Voice. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

What to expect from the Coaches on this season of The Voice

Just like the Artists are getting used to performing for crowds and cameras, the new Coaches are getting used to the Blind Audition system.

“My strategy was to look, listen and learn,” Snoop Dogg said. “I'm glad they didn't make me go first. They made me go, like, second or third, so I was able to watch the other Coaches and see some of the things that they did. And then once I understood that, I could add some Snoop-ism to the situation.”

“Man, I learned from the best,” Stefani said of learning her own strategies from once and future Coach Adam Levine (Levine returns for The Voice in Season 27). “It’s funny, because it's just so different from what we're used to. But then you get to be in this other position of being a Coach, where you get to look back at your career and think, ‘Gosh, how did I do that? Like, let me share that with them, because maybe I can help them do it too.’”

For Bublé, recruitment is still a challenge. “Honestly, it's not what I'm best at. It's hard to advocate for yourself in that way,” he said. “I tried to do it with humor, to be self-deprecating...I was trying to be genuine, to tell people that I might be able to help them, and use humor, again, just to break down those walls. Because my dad always said: If you're good, you don't have to tell people.”

But for McEntire, it's just about a feeling. “It’s not how they look or how they sound, it's what do we feel when they're performing?” she said. “Are we inspired? Do we feel something? I will turn in a heartbeat for somebody that makes me feel something—cry, or laugh—but I've got to feel something. A lot of people can sing. How many people can touch your heart when they sing?”