Law & Order Thursday is here, meaning the wait for courtroom chaos is dun dun as Season 24 of Law & Order continues.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

D.A. Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) has been running a tight ship within the 27th Precinct this season, with Maura Tierney's seasoned Lieutenant Jessica Brady to help lead his fearless squad of detectives and ADAs. Detectives Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) have been kicking criminal butt as usual, and fans can't wait to see what happens next on the long-running NBC nail-biter.

"Something we're sort of emphasizing this year is trying to learn more about some of our characters," Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid told NBC Insider ahead of Season 24. "It's still Dick Wolf's Law & Order, and there's still compelling, topical cases every week and ethical and moral dilemmas every week, but I think that we're trying, on certain episodes, to dig just a little bit deeper into who our people are and see how their personal lives intersect with their professional lives."

RELATED: Everything to Know About Law & Order Season 24

Find out where and when to watch new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 below.

Is Law & Order new tonight, November 14, 2024? Yes! The logline for this week's Law & Order episode — Season 24, Episode 7 ("Truth and Consequences") — reads: "When tragedy strikes the family of a prominent judge, Brady must determine if the murder is connected to any of the judge's rulings; Baxter steps in when a key witness refuses to testify; Maroun tries to protect another witness's privacy."

When do new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 air? New Season 24 episodes of Law & Order air Thursday nights at 8/7c p.m. on NBC and are also available to stream the next day on Peacock. The teaser for next week's Law & Order episode — Season 24, Episode 8 ("Bad Apple") — reads: "After a narcotics officer is shot in the back, Brady returns to her old precinct to investigate the murder; when the suspect's story doesn't add up, she enlists Shaw and Riley to discover the truth."

