Stay caught up with Benson and the squad by watching new episodes of Law & Order: SVU on NBC.

Season 26 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has been jam-packed with twists and turns. Viewers can never guess which jaw-dropping case Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her elite squad will face next on the NBC nail-biter.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

​"I love my job," Hargitay told NBC Insider. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."

RELATED: Here's When Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU Return in 2025

Learn where to watch and stream new episodes of Law & Order: SVU Season 26, below.

Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26 Episode 3. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight, January 23, 2025? Yes! The logline for SVU's midseason premiere — Season 26, Episode 10 ("Master Key") — teases: "When a teen from a group home goes missing, the squad has only minutes to determine if he ran away or was abducted; Velasco suspects the system at large is to blame for letting children slip through the cracks."

Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice T), Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Det. Corgan (John Clarence Stewart) on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26 Episode 3. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

When do new episodes of Law & Order: SVU air? New episodes of Law & Order: SVU Season 26 air on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC. New SVU episodes are also available to stream on Peacock the day after they air. Next week's episode is Season 26, Episode 11 ("Deductible").

RELATED: The Best Law & Order: SVU Episodes Fans Never Forget

Detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) appear in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 1 Episode 5 "Wanderlust". Photo: Jessica Burstein/NBCU Photo Bank

Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order: SVU? Watch every episode of Law & Order: SVU on Peacock, where fans can also watch Law & Order, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent. An SVU marathon is the perfect way to kick back and rewind after the day is Dun Dun.

RELATED: The Complete Timeline of Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler's Relationship

"It's so beautiful to have the privilege to actually watch the evolution," Hargitay told TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie while chatting about the mythic Benson. "As I see it and look back, Olivia Benson is sort of a perfect feminist story because we actually see this woman grow into her power."