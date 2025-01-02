Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is Law & Order: SVU New Tonight? (January 2, 2025)
Stay caught up with Benson and the squad. Find out when Season 26 of Law & Order: SVU returns on NBC.
Season 26 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has been firing off on all cylinders, but weekly watchers have been forced to pause the action as the midseason hiatus continues. From new detectives entering the squad to jaw-dropping investigations, SVU fans can't wait to see what case Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her elite squad tackle next.
"I love my job," Hargitay told NBC Insider. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."
Read on to find out where you can watch SVU Season 26 right now and get details about when new Law & Order Thursdays return on NBC.
Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight, January 2, 2025?
No, a new episode of Law & Order: SVU is not airing tonight, Thursday, January 2.
Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order remain on a midseason hiatus. During the winter break, SVU episodes are available to stream at any time on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.
"It's so beautiful to have the privilege to actually watch the evolution," Hargitay told TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie while chatting about Benson's multi-decade reign. "As I see it and look back, Olivia Benson is sort of a perfect feminist story because we actually see this woman grow into her power."
When do new episodes of Law & Order: SVU return?
Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order: SVU?
All 26 seasons of Law & Order: SVU are available to stream on Peacock.
Did you know there are Law & Order holiday episodes that see Benson and the squad tackling some yuletide thrills and chills? Take advantage of the winter hiatus by streaming SVU — as well as Law & Order, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent — on Peacock.