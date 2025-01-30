Should a Minor Get Tried as an Adult in a Murder Case? | Law & Order | NBC

Should a Minor Get Tried as an Adult in a Murder Case? | Law & Order | NBC

Season 24 of Law & Order has been jam-packed with shocking twists and turns, and viewers can't wait to see where the action heads next.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

D.A. Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) runs a tight ship at the 21st Precinct, recruiting Maura Tierney's Lt. Jessica Brady to help clean up the NYC streets. Whether it's a gruesome murder or a wide-scale criminal network, you can rely on Detectives Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) to jump through whatever hurdle necessary to arrest their perps, with A.D.A.s Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi) and Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) helping deliver sweet, sweet justice.

"Reid and I just have a great time," Brooks told CinemaBlend while discussing the familial vibes behind the scenes. "We have the same sense of humor, both really sarcastic and sardonic... We just get along as human beings, and we both work really hard at our jobs. That's also a blessing when you can come to work every day knowing good and well that your partner has done the work, and you're going to get there, and you're going to be not only impressed but sometimes surprised."

RELATED: Here's When Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU Return in 2025

Find out where and when to watch new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 below.

Detective Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) on Law & Order Season 24 Episode 9. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Is Law & Order new tonight, January 30, 2025? Yes! The logline for Law & Order's January 30 episode — Season 24, Episode 11 ("The Hardest Thing") — reads: "When a wealthy man is executed in his home, Shaw and Riley aim to determine who was greedy enough to want him dead; Price must try a difficult case amidst his father's failing health."

RELATED: Law & Order Season 24 Cast — Who's Returning and Who's Joining?

Lt. Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney) appears on Law & Order Season 24 Episode 8 "Time Will Tell". Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

When do new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 air? Keep up with the 21st Precinct by watching new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 on Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

A.D.A Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) and District Attorney Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) on Law & Order Season 24 Episode 9. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order? Seasons 13 through 20, Season 23, and Season 24 of Law & Order — as well as every episode of Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent — are available to watch on Peacock.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Law & Order Season 24

"Something we're sort of emphasizing this year is trying to learn more about some of our characters," Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid told NBC Insider. "It's still Dick Wolf's Law & Order, and there's still compelling, topical cases every week and ethical and moral dilemmas every week, but I think that we're trying, on certain episodes, to dig just a little bit deeper into who our people are and see how their personal lives intersect with their professional lives."