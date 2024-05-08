Is Chicago P.D. New Tonight? (May 8, 2024)

Last week on Chicago P.D., we got to see the show make a much-anticipated return after a three-week break. Read on to find out what to expect for the upcoming episode.

Is a new Chicago P.D. on tonight? (May 8, 2024)

Yes! The three-week hiatus of Chicago P.D. concluded on May 1, 2024. That means you can expect to see another new Season 11 episode, titled "The Water Line," tonight on Wednesday, May 8.

"As Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) finds himself distracted by a past case, a CI from his past resurfaces with a tip on a string of armed robberies that are raising concerns," the description for tonight's episode reads.

What happened on last week's episode of Chicago P.D.?

Season 11, Episode 10 is titled "Buried Pieces," and was an Upton-focused episode. The network's synopsis reads, "Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) becomes consumed with a decades-old missing persons case linked to Petrovic after a young child shows up to the district seeking help."

It was the third episode this season SVU Detective Jo Petrovic (Bojana Novakovic) joined the Intelligence Unit. The last time we saw Petrovic, Upton discovered that the newcomer is an alcoholic.

Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos), Hope (Jazmene Valenzuela) and Sgt. Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) on Chicago P.D. Season 11 Episode 10. Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

What happened to Voight on Season 11, Episode 10 of Chicago P.D.?

Fans noticed early on that Voight (Jason Beghe) did not appear in Season 11, Episode 10.

The only explanation we get of his absence comes from Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) when a little girl comes to their station, appearing to be lost.

"Voight's out, so it's your call," Platt says to Upton.

Voight is certainly going through it, as Noah was brutally murdered in Season 11, Episode 7 titled "The Living Dead." In an interview with NBC Insider, Beghe discussed how his character is coping with the loss.

"He doesn't really think about what's going through his mind," he told us. "He's somewhat shy and introverted, but he doesn't know why. And it's because he's opening his heart, and he’s vulnerable, and he's loving... He gets his heart broken a lot. And, I think what's happening now is that that split second of vulnerability and loss, it just went straight to anger and revenge and cruelty and you know, the savage kind of response. But you know, now, he’s beginning to learn to live a little in the reality of the losses, which to me, it was a sign of him getting stronger."

How do I watch new episodes of Chicago P.D.?

Season 11 episodes of Chicago P.D. will air on Wednesdays 10/9c on NBC. Episodes will be available for streaming the next day on Peacock.