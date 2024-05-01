Is Chicago P.D. New Tonight? (May 1, 2024)

After an extended break, One Chicago is officially back, which means you'll be reunited with the Intelligence Unit!

Read ahead to find out the latest on Chicago P.D.'s newest episode and how it puts Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) at the forefront.

Is a new episode of Chicago P.D. coming on tonight, May 1?

Yes! After a three-week hiatus, a new episode of Chicago P.D. will air tonight, May 1 at 10/9c on NBC.

There will be no more breaks in the One Chicago air schedule through to the Episode 13 finale.

What will happen on tonight's episode?

Season 11, Episode 10 is titled "Buried Pieces" and is an Upton-focused episode. The network's synopsis reads, "Upton becomes consumed with a decades-old missing persons case linked to Petrovic after a young child shows up to the district seeking help."

This week will mark the third episode this season SVU Detective Jo Petrovic (Bojana Novakovic). joins the Intelligence Unit. The last time we saw Petrovic, Upton discovered, despite her denial, that the newcomer is an alcoholic.

Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos), Hope (Jazmene Valenzuela) and Sgt. Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) on Chicago P.D. Season 11 Episode 10. Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

"My dad used to do that, cough drops. He thought it hid the smell," Upton said. "It didn't, I could still tell... I spent 18 years of my life living with an alcoholic. I don't care if you're mad."

Petrovic responded, "I'm not an alcoholic. I appreciate you profiling me; don't think I haven't profiled you. But if you're thinking of reporting me, my name is on this case because your team put it there."

With tension in the air between the two cops, "Buried Pieces" will definitely be an interesting episode.

What was the last thing that happened on Chicago P.D.?

Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) on Chicago P.D. Season 11 Episode 10. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

The last new episode that aired was Season 11, Episode 9, titled "Somos Uno." Airing April 3, the plot centered around Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) and continued his storyline from Episode 4's "Escape." At the end of the dramatic episode, Torres ended his fling with Rafael Perez's wife, Gloria.

"It's one of those people that come into your life and you just — maybe you have to have a second look at them, you know?" Aguilar told us. "And it's not a physical attraction of any kind. It's, like, maybe I know you or maybe you're similar to me, and I feel like that's what he feels with Gloria is just this kindred spirit in a way that you stumble upon."