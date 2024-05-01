What Happened to Voight on Tonight's Chicago P.D.?

For Chicago P.D.'s latest episode, Season 11, Episode 10's "Buried Pieces" (airing May 1, 2024 at 10/9c) the spotlight is on Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and Petrovic (Bojana Novakovic) once again as they collaborate on a years-old kidnapping case.

However, fans will notice early on that Voight does not appear in the episode. So, where is he? Read on to find out.

Where is Voight on tonight's episode of Chicago P.D.?

The only explanation we get comes from Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) when she turns to Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) to decide what the Intelligence Unit should do when a young girl appears at their station seemingly lost and looking for help.

"Voight's out, so it's your call," she says.

So while we don't know exactly where Voight is, perhaps he's taking a much needed break after Noah's grisly murder at the hands of a serial killer in Season 11, Episode 7's "The Living Dead."

"He doesn't really think about what's going through his mind," Beghe told NBC Insider. "He's somewhat shy and introverted, but he doesn't know why. And it's because he's opening his heart, and he’s vulnerable, and he's loving... He gets his heart broken a lot. And, I think what's happening now is that that split second of vulnerability and loss, it just went straight to anger and revenge and cruelty and you know, the savage kind of response. But you know, now, he’s beginning to learn to live a little in the reality of the losses, which to me, it was a sign of him getting stronger."

Is Voight coming back on Chicago P.D.?

Fans should not worry. Voight will be back for the next episode, Season 11, Episode 11's "The Water Line." The synopsis for the Atwater-focused episode reads: "As Atwater finds himself distracted by a past case, a CI from his past resurfaces with a tip on a string of armed robberies that are raising concerns."