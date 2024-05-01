Is Chicago Med New Tonight? (May 1, 2024)

If you’re wondering when the doctors will be back in action, we’ve got the answer to the burning question.

The most recent episode of Chicago Med brought big-time drama — and left fans wanting more, stat!

We last left off with Season 9, Episode 9 at a joint birthday party for Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) and her baby grandson. Sharon’s ex-husband Bert recently had received a devastating Alzheimer’s diagnosis, and the celebratory occasion turned tense when it became apparent he had forgotten that he and Sharon were divorced. When it was time to leave, Bert became disoriented, and Sharon quelled the commotion in a particularly touching way.

Meanwhile, Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) has found himself in a delicate situation after his girlfriend's brother brought a questionable malpractice lawsuit against Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) and the hospital they both work at. Charles and Ripley have been working to overcome their difficult past and set aside old grudges, and hopefully, this doesn’t put them back on shaky ground.

With so many intense storylines yet to be resolved, fans are likely wondering when the next episode will air.

Is there a new Chicago Med on tonight, May 1? Yes. Cue the excitement! After a three-week break, Chicago Med returns with a new episode on Wednesday, May 1, titled “You Just Might Find You Get What You Need."

Throughout Season 9, there’s been no shortage of fascinating medical cases that reflect the reality of life in hospitals. But the show has also dove into the often tumultuous personal lives of our favorite doctors — played with a lot of heart by a talented cast. As we watch doctors bury old grudges, find romance, and simply try to get through tough days in the emergency department, we can’t help but wonder what’s next for the staff at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

Several of Gaffney's doctors have hit the dating pool this season — with varied results. Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) had the misfortune of receiving a text from a work acquaintance with a racy “full frontal” photo in Episode 4 and then almost kissed Ripley in the hospital's staff lounge in Episode 8. Even Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) has gotten in on the action, and has been dating his son's boss.

Where can I watch past episodes of Chicago Med? If you need a refresher on what's happened so far this season, you can stream past episodes on Peacock. In fact, all nine seasons of Chicago Med are currently available on the streamer to binge-watch to your heart’s content.

