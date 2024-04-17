Is Chicago Med New Tonight? (April 17, 2024)

Find out if the NBC medical drama will air a new Season 9 episode this week.

It’s been a wild ride for our favorite characters on Chicago Med this season as they navigate highs and lows in their personal and professional lives. Several heart-wrenching — and heartwarming — storylines in Season 9 have left fans frenzied to find out more. Not to worry, there are still four episodes left before the season finale.

How to Watch Watch Chicago Med Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

There’s no doubt that Season 9 has ramped up the tension between the doctors. Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains) hit his limit with Dr. Zola Ahmad's (Sophia Ali) impulsive behavior. Doctors Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) and Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) have been trying to get over their difficult past in order to work together. And Sharon Goodwin's (S. Epatha Merkerson) new relationship with a hospital department head has caused tension with at least one doctor.

RELATED: Sharon Goodwin Had a Heartbreaking Interaction With Her Ex on the Latest Chicago Med Episode

There's also been a shady malpractice lawsuit brought against Gaffney Chicago Medical Center and Dr. Ripley. And personal dilemmas have been plaguing Sharon as she navigates care for her ex-husband Bert, who has Alzheimer’s disease.

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) on Chicago Med Season 9 Episode 6, "I Told Myself That I was Done With You". Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

But it’s not all serious on Chicago Med. We’ve watched Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) dip his toe into the dating pool, and Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) and Ripley come close to kissing in the doctor’s lounge before an annoying interruption.

With all the twists and turns to keep up on, you may be wondering if this week brings a new episode.

Is there a new Chicago Med on tonight, April 17? No, there will not be a new episode of Chicago Med airing on Wednesday, April 17.

RELATED: [Spoiler] and [Spoiler]’s Almost-First Kiss on Chicago Med Had an Annoying Interruption

When will Chicago Med return with new episodes? Chicago Med is in the middle of a three-week hiatus, with new episodes returning on Wednesday, May 1, when Season 9, Episode 10 will air.

Mitch Ripley (Luke mitchell) appears in Season 9 Episode 3 of Chicago Med Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

RELATED: Chicago Med Has Been Renewed for Season 10 — Here's Everything We Know

Where can I watch past episodes of Chicago Med? If you need to catch up on any of the drama at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, all nine seasons of Chicago Med are currently available to stream on Peacock.