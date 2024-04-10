Is Chicago Med New Tonight? (April 10, 2024)

Marcel Puts Breast Implants into a Patient’s Chest to Stabilize His Heart | Chicago Med | NBC

Season 9 of the NBC medical drama has been serving up some dramatic plot twists that have us on the edge of our seats. Find out if there’s a new episode tonight.

Fans of Chicago Med have enjoyed exploring the lighter side of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center in Season 9, from plotlines about Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) exploring dating to Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) receiving unsolicited “full-frontal” pics from someone who asked her out.

But the medical drama also tackles more difficult subjects, with the most recent installment of the NBC series shining the spotlight on a harrowing condition that affects many families in the real world.

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) may have a demanding job as the hospital’s director of patient and medical services, but she's helping with the care of her ex-husband, Bert Goodwin (Gregory Alan Williams), who was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

In Season 9, Episode 9, viewers saw how his medical condition impacted Sharon’s entire family at a birthday party — including her relationship with her new boyfriend, Dr. Dennis Washington (John Earl Jelks). The family came together in a touching way to bring Bert back to reality at the end of the episode.

From patients refusing treatment to malpractice lawsuits against the hospital — two issues that both Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) and Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) have had to deal with recently — Chicago Med has been tackling lots of tricky topics this season.

But will the next new episode air this week?

Is there a new Chicago Med on tonight, April 10? No, there is not a new episode of Chicago Med airing on Wednesday, April 10.

When will Chicago Med return with new episodes? Chicago Med is taking a three-week break, with new episodes returning on Wednesday, May 1.

Among the storylines fans are anticipating the continuation of, is the sweet romantic connection between doctors Ripley and Asher. Will they ever get to kiss after flirting for a lot of the season? We’ll just have to wait to find out.

Where can I watch past episodes of Chicago Med? In the meantime, those looking to catch up on past episodes can find all nine seasons currently streaming on Peacock.

In more good news, Chicago Med has been renewed for Season 10, but the premiere date has not yet been announced. Check back with NBC Insider for the latest updates.