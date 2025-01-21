The Best Show-Stopping Saves and Steals from Last Season | The Voice | NBC

New episodes of The Voice return to NBC in just a few short weeks.

Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (January 21, 2025)

Between the many, many Grammy awards to all of the best-selling albums and sold-out concerts, The Voice has one stacked group of Coaches for Season 27.

Michael Bublé is returning for his second season following his win with Sofronio Vasquez in Season 26. Adam Levine, who was a Coach for the first 16 seasons of The Voice, is making his highly-anticipated return, along with John Legend, who made his debut as a Coach in Season 16. Finally, Kelsea Ballerini is joining The Voice’s roster of experienced Coaches after appearing on the show several times over the years.

John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, Adam Levine and Michael Bublé pose together for The Voice Season 27. Photo: Art Streiber/NBC

After taking a hiatus to spend time with his family, Levine said he’s “ready” to return to The Voice.

“I’m so excited. I cannot wait. I'm well rested. I'm ready to go," Levine said in an Instagram video to his fans in June 2024. "It's going to be great, and I can't wait. It's going to be awesome, let's go! Team Adam is back!” He then added with a smirk, “I feel bad for other teams, let’s go!”

So what’s happening with The Voice this week? When does The Voice return on NBC? Below is everything you need to know.

Is there a new episode of The Voice on tonight, January 21, 2025? No, there is not a new episode of The Voice on tonight, Tuesday, January 21. But you won’t have to wait much longer! New episodes of The Voice return when Season 27 premieres in February 2025.

When do new episodes of The Voice return? The Voice Season 27 premieres with a two-hour episode on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC. And, as always, new episodes of The Voice will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

How to watch The Voice

Every episode from Season 26 of The Voice is available to stream on Peacock right now.

To watch brand new episodes of The Voice, you’ll have to hang tight for a few more weeks. The Voice Season 27 premieres on February 3, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC and new episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Until then, you can watch thousands of videos on The Voice’s YouTube channel. You can get ready for the Season 27 premiere by revisiting some of the most memorable Blind Auditions from past seasons or check out some fun behind-the-scenes moments and outtakes.