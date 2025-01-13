The Best Performances from the Top 5 Live Finale | The Voice | NBC

The first round of Blind Auditions from The Voice Season 27 is just weeks away!

Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (January 13, 2025)

A new round of Blind Auditions on The Voice is just around the corner. After a memorable season with Coaches Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and Snoop Dogg, The Voice fans are eager for new episodes.

So when does The Voice return? Read on for everything you need to know about the upcoming season of NBC’s beloved singing show.

Is there a new episode of The Voice on tonight, January 13, 2025? No, there is not a new episode of The Voice on tonight, Monday, January 13. The Voice has been off the air since the Season 26 finale aired on December 10, 2024. But don’t fret, a brand new season of The Voice premieres in February 2025.

When do new episodes of The Voice return? The Voice returns with a new two-hour episode on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 8/7c when Season 27 premieres on NBC. During the premiere episode, Coaches Michael Bublé, Adam Levine, John Legend, and Kelsea Ballerini will start forming their teams during the first round of Blind Auditions.

Levine, who was a Coach on the first 16 seasons of The Voice, is pumped for the upcoming season. “I'm so excited. I cannot wait. I’m well rested. I'm ready to go," Levine told fans in an Instagram video in June 2024 when his return was first announced. "It’s going to be great, and I can't wait. It's going to be awesome, let's go! Team Adam is back!”

After winning Season 26 of The Voice with Sofronio Vasquez as a newbie Coach, Bublé is ready to hold onto his title and will certainly deliver even more laughs.

In a 2024 interview with NBC News Now, the Canadian singer said he believes The Voice is such a success because “there’s a lot of care” involved in creating every part of the show. “We become family,” Bublé said of his fellow Coaches in Season 26. “But one of my favorite things is the empathy.”

How to watch The Voice

While you wait for new episodes to premiere, you can stream every episode from The Voice Season 26 on Peacock right now.

The Voice’s YouTube channel is also full of videos of the show’s most memorable performances and even some behind-the-scenes moments you might’ve missed. Like when Blake Shelton oinked in Season 19 or when Coach Reba taught her fellow Coaches how to use “Y’all.”

Mark your calendars for the The Voice Season 27 premiere on February 3, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.