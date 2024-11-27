NBC Insider Exclusive

Is a New Episode of Chicago P.D. on Tonight? (November 27, 2024)

After that jaw-dropping Season 12 finale, Chi-Hards want to know when new P.D. episodes will return on NBC.

By Jessica White
After the gripping fall finale of Chicago P.D. Season 12, viewers can't wait to see what case the Intelligence Unit solves next. Season 12 has been action-packed as Toya Turner's Officer Kiana Cook settles into Captain Hank Voight's (Jason Beghe) Intelligence Unit.

RELATED: Here's When Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, & Chicago P.D. Return in 2025

Unfortunately for weekly watchers, all three One Chicago shows go on a small break during the holiday season. Get the details about how to watch new episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 below.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar (Dante Torres) talking in Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 7.
Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres in Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 7. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Is Chicago P.D. new tonight, November 27, 2024?

Unfortunately, not.

Chicago P.D. is currently on a midseason hiatus after the intense Season 12 fall finale. New episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 will return Wednesday, January 8, at 10/9c on NBC. During the hiatus, catch up on your favorite Chicago P.D. episodes on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

RELATED: Chicago P.D.'s Production Designer Dishes About Where the Show Is Filmed

In a November 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, P.D. sweetheart Marina Squerciati reflected on her "O.G." status that she shares with a select few other One Chicago stars.

"I think of me, LaRoyce Hawkins, and Patrick [Flueger] as the OGs. We've been here forever. We've earned our stripes. I look at us more as a trio," Squerciati explained while teasing, "It's more like you get to work with three people who are best friends that I probably wouldn't be friends with if I hadn't been stuck with them for 12 years. And now I love them to death and would probably kill for them. I love them so much!"

Hank Voight stands in front of a bulletin board on Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 4.
Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) on Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 4. Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

When do new Chicago P.D. episodes air?

When Season 12 returns in January 2025, new episodes of Chicago P.D. air weekly on Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC. As always, new episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock

RELATED: Where to Watch and Stream Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

"The funny thing is that, with all the darkness, we goof around the whole time," Flueger told The Hollywood Reporter when asked about P.D.'s often haunting plotlines. "Everyone is so serious, but at the same time, we goof around. Every set says, 'We're a family, we're a family.' I'll tell you what: we are a family! Our crew works so hard; they're there for such long hours that, if we didn't goof around, I don't know how it would be survivable."

Kim Burgess in Chicago P.D. Season 11 Episode 12
Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) appears in Chicago P.D. Season 11 Episode 12. Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

How can I watch old episodes of Chicago P.D.?

All 12 seasons of Chicago P.D. are available to stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

"It's a pretty big family," Dick Wolf said during a 2019 One Chicago press event. "Everybody gets along. I mean, there are no squeaky wheels in the cast... I've never had anything like it, which is, I think, only visible to the audience by the fact of how good they are together. There are no line counters. There are no 'Where's my close-up?' It's a remarkably ensemble-like world." 

