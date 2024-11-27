Is a New Episode of Chicago P.D. on Tonight? (November 27, 2024)

Is Chicago P.D. new tonight, November 27, 2024?

Unfortunately, not.

Chicago P.D. is currently on a midseason hiatus after the intense Season 12 fall finale. New episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 will return Wednesday, January 8, at 10/9c on NBC. During the hiatus, catch up on your favorite Chicago P.D. episodes on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

In a November 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, P.D. sweetheart Marina Squerciati reflected on her "O.G." status that she shares with a select few other One Chicago stars.

"I think of me, LaRoyce Hawkins, and Patrick [Flueger] as the OGs. We've been here forever. We've earned our stripes. I look at us more as a trio," Squerciati explained while teasing, "It's more like you get to work with three people who are best friends that I probably wouldn't be friends with if I hadn't been stuck with them for 12 years. And now I love them to death and would probably kill for them. I love them so much!"