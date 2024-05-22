Is Chicago P.D. New Tonight? (May 22, 2024)

After a shortened season of 13 episodes, Chicago P.D.'s 11th season will finally come to a close with its finale. But when does it air? Find out everything you need to know, below.

Is a new episode of Chicago P.D. on tonight? (May 22, 2024)

How to Watch Watch Chicago P.D. Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Yes! The Season 11 finale of Chicago P.D. airs tonight (May 22) at 10/9c. The synopsis of the episode, "More," reads: "As the months-long investigation into the serial killer reaches its close, Voight must outsmart the offender in a race against the clock; Upton must make a vital decision."

While on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jason Beghe (Voight) teased something unexpected that's to come in the season closer.

"I got to say, P.D., if you're a fan of the show, you will have a surprise in our finale that will blow your mind," he said. "I don't want to give it away, but it was one of the best episodes that I've ever enjoyed making. It touched me deeply. I'd say, the final product, which I've seen, I think it's if not the best, one of our best episodes ever."

"More" will also mark Tracy Spiridakos' (Upton) final Chicago P.D. episode after it was confirmed earlier this year that she'd be exiting the cop procedural following Season 11.

"Watching her go is gonna be tough for us... but [we're] also very excited for her, right?" LaRoyce Hawkins (Atwater) told NBC Insider in an emotional interview. "For whatever's next. Whatever she touches is gonna turn into gold. And so we're proud of her, you know? We'll see what happens, but hopefully she leaves a little bit of that light with us."

What happened on last week's episode of Chicago P.D.?

At the end of the season's penultimate episode, "Inventory" (Season 11, Episode 12), right as Upton discovered the serial killer was their station's lockup time keeper, Frank Matson, Voight was drugged and taken by Matson. The scene left fans worried Voight was murdered, but Beghe revealed to us that Voight is still alive and ready to fight for survival.

Josephine Petrovic (Bojana Novakovic), Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati), Dante Torres Benjamin (Levy Aguilar), and Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) appear in Chicago P.D. Season 11 Episode 13. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

"One of [Voight's] strengths is that more than the average humanoid, he is present, he's in this moment. You'll see that even in the beginning when he's drugged out of his mind, he's struggling to become present," the actor told NBC Insider. "He was single-mindedly looking for this guy. He's got him now. Most of what he's doing is figuring out how to get out of it."

The episode was directed by Chicago P.D. alum Jesse Lee Soffer, who played Detective Jay Halstead for 10 seasons until he exited the series in 2022.

"I'm kind of like the guy who plays Voight, you know... established. A lot of times directors may be reticent to giving me notes... because I can be intimidating maybe or something. [Soffer] is not like that at all 'cause we're brothers, you know? I love him. We are very close. There's an intimacy there. We know each other and trust each other," Beghe said.

