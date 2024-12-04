Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is a New Episode of Chicago P.D. on Tonight? (December 4, 2024)
Chi-Hards, here's when the action continues from Season 12 on NBC.
The Season 12 fall finale of Chicago P.D. left viewers reeling to know what happens next as Hank Voight's (Jason Beghe) Intelligence Unit continues to tackle whatever chaotic criminal case comes their way. Between new detectives settling in and old faces returning to the fold, the action has been firing off on all cylinders.
Weekly watchers have been forced to press pause on the action of P.D. as all three One Chicago series go on a holiday hiatus. Learn how to watch new episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 — and get details about when One Chicago Wednesdays resume on NBC — below.
Is Chicago P.D. new tonight, December 4, 2024?
Sadly, a new episode of Chicago P.D. is not airing tonight.
All three One Chicago series are on a midseason hiatus. Fret not: during the winter break, you can stream every past episode of Chicago P.D. on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.
"The funny thing is that, with all the darkness, we goof around the whole time," Patrick John Flueger told The Hollywood Reporter when asked about P.D.'s often haunting plotlines. "Everyone is so serious, but at the same time, we goof around. Every set says, 'We're a family, we're a family.' I'll tell you what: we are a family! Our crew works so hard; they're there for such long hours that, if we didn't goof around, I don't know how it would be survivable."
When do new Chicago P.D. episodes return?
New episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 will return Wednesday, January 8, at 10/9c on NBC. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.
"It's a pretty big family," Dick Wolf said during a 2019 One Chicago press event. "Everybody gets along. I mean, there are no squeaky wheels in the cast... I've never had anything like it, which is, I think, only visible to the audience by the fact of how good they are together. There are no line counters. There are no 'Where's my close-up?' It's a remarkably ensemble-like world."
How can I watch old episodes of Chicago P.D.?
All 12 seasons of Chicago P.D. are available to stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.
In a November 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, P.D. sweetheart Marina Squerciati reflected on her "O.G." status that she shares with a select few other One Chicago stars.
"I think of me, LaRoyce Hawkins, and Patrick [Flueger] as the OGs. We've been here forever. We've earned our stripes. I look at us more as a trio," Squerciati explained while teasing, "It's more like you get to work with three people who are best friends that I probably wouldn't be friends with if I hadn't been stuck with them for 12 years. And now I love them to death and would probably kill for them. I love them so much!"