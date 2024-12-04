Is a New Episode of Chicago P.D. on Tonight? (December 4, 2024)

The Season 12 fall finale of Chicago P.D. left viewers reeling to know what happens next as Hank Voight's (Jason Beghe) Intelligence Unit continues to tackle whatever chaotic criminal case comes their way. Between new detectives settling in and old faces returning to the fold, the action has been firing off on all cylinders.

How to Watch Watch the Season 12 premiere of Chicago P.D. Wednesday, September 25 at 10/9c on NBC.

RELATED: Here's When Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, & Chicago P.D. Return in 2025

Weekly watchers have been forced to press pause on the action of P.D. as all three One Chicago series go on a holiday hiatus. Learn how to watch new episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 — and get details about when One Chicago Wednesdays resume on NBC — below.

Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) on Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 4.

Is Chicago P.D. new tonight, December 4, 2024? Sadly, a new episode of Chicago P.D. is not airing tonight. All three One Chicago series are on a midseason hiatus. Fret not: during the winter break, you can stream every past episode of Chicago P.D. on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. RELATED: Chicago P.D.'s Production Designer Dishes About Where the Show Is Filmed "The funny thing is that, with all the darkness, we goof around the whole time," Patrick John Flueger told The Hollywood Reporter when asked about P.D.'s often haunting plotlines. "Everyone is so serious, but at the same time, we goof around. Every set says, 'We're a family, we're a family.' I'll tell you what: we are a family! Our crew works so hard; they're there for such long hours that, if we didn't goof around, I don't know how it would be survivable."

Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) and Kiana Cook (Toya Turner) appear in Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 1. Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

When do new Chicago P.D. episodes return? New episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 will return Wednesday, January 8, at 10/9c on NBC. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. "It's a pretty big family," Dick Wolf said during a 2019 One Chicago press event. "Everybody gets along. I mean, there are no squeaky wheels in the cast... I've never had anything like it, which is, I think, only visible to the audience by the fact of how good they are together. There are no line counters. There are no 'Where's my close-up?' It's a remarkably ensemble-like world."

Detective Suarez (Elizabeth Rodriguez) and Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) appear in Season 12 Episode 6 of Chicago P.D. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC