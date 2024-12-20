How You Can Live Stream TODAY Every Morning

Hoda Kotb Talks About Her Decision to Leave TODAY Show and 26 Years at NBC

Hoda Kotb Talks About Her Decision to Leave TODAY Show and 26 Years at NBC

TODAY has been a must-see for viewers since 1952. And between giving longtime co-anchor Hoda Kotb the send-off she deserves in the face of her impending departure to the show to transitioning into a new era helmed by her replacement, Craig Melvin, we don't blame any fan who doesn't want to miss an episode.

Fortunately, we've got all the ways to stream TODAY right here. Here's everywhere you can catch TODAY if watching it traditionally (via over-the-air transmission or cable service) isn't possible.

Here's how to live stream TODAY

There are many options to livestream TODAY — and that's a good thing! It means there's always a way to catch the iconic cast to help you get your morning off on the right foot.

Peacock

For fans with Peacock Premium and without a traditional broadcast option, Peacock is the single best way to experience TODAY as it happens!

The Peacock app ensures you're only a few taps away from watching your favorite morning show wherever you are — and on whatever device you use.

NBC.com

For those who link their television provider credentials, live episodes of TODAY can be streamed on NBC.com. Fans can also catch up on past episodes with a simple tap or click. It's that easy.

TODAY.com

Many of the best segments appear on TODAY.com in video form the day they air, along with countless articles to supplement the day's events. TODAY.com is a treasure trove of information and entertainment, from recipes to news stories and everything in between!

The official TODAY YouTube channel

For fans who are hooked on YouTube (and who isn't?), the official TODAY YouTube channel is another great option to catch up on the can't-miss segments and videos from each episode.

Think of TODAY's YouTube channel as a highlight reel of the most important (and entertaining) moments from the show!

TODAY All Day

This is a one-stop shop for an endless stream of TODAY segments. From the news of the day to TODAY's famous cooking demonstrations to interviews with your favorite celebrities, TODAY All Day is the perfect way to experience the show when you can't catch the live broadcast.

In addition to streaming on the always-on TODAY All Day website, viewers can find the TODAY All Day channel on various devices and services like Roku, Apple TV, FireTV, and YouTube.

(We weren't kidding when we said fans have options to stream TODAY!)