RAVS Gets Funky and Electric Covering "Say So" by Doja Cat | The Voice Blind Auditions | NBC

After the Season 26 premiere of The Voice on September 23, all of America is wondering the same thing: Just how tall is the handsome and very emotional new Coach known as Michael Bublé? So in the same vein as our deep dive into Snoop Dogg's height, NBC Insider is here to give you the details — and then some!

How tall Is Michael Bublé?

How to Watch Watch The Voice on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The Canadian-born crooner is officially 5'10" — a full 70 inches tall. For context, he's an inch taller than the average American male height of 5'9", and Buble is the exact height (5'10") of a typical Canadian male.

RELATED: How Tall Is Snoop Dogg?

But what does 70 inches really mean? It depends on who you ask — and if you ask us, it means so much more than you can imagine.

How tall is Michael Bublé in Grammy Awards?

With an impressive five Grammy wins (especially in categories like Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album) to go along with 12 separate nominations throughout his career, Bublé's trophy case is certainly full. But since we're on the subject of height, inquiring minds need to know: how tall is Bublé when measured in physical Grammy Awards?

With each Grammy Award measuring 9.5 inches tall, the answer is approximately 7.37 statues.

So the next time trivia night rolls around, assure your friends that you know for a fact that Bublé's height is about the same as 7.37 Grammys stacked on top of each other.

Michael Buble performs on stage during his 'Higher Tour' 2023 at Mexico City Arena Photo: Ismael Rosas/ Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images

How tall is Michael Bublé in hockey pucks?

The legendary singer isn't shy about his hockey fandom — he was born in Canada, after all — even going as far as gifting members of Team Bublé customized hockey sweaters on this season of The Voice!

He sings the Canadian national anthem during the NHL playoffs and he attends as many games as possible. With that in mind, you're probably wondering how tall Bublé is when measuring in hockey pucks. That's understandable.

A standard regulation-size hockey puck is only one inch thick (or one inch tall). Therefore, Bublé officially stands 70 hockey pucks tall!

How tall is Michael Bublé in Carson Dalys?

The longtime TODAY mainstay and host of The Voice shouts words of encouragement to singers each time they take the stage and gives their families a shoulder to lean on.

Carson Daly professes himself to be 6'2", a full four inches taller than Bublé.

A quick calculation tells us that Bublé stands 0.95 Carson Dalys tall. Take that information and use it as you wish.

Where can fans see Michael Bublé every week?

Michael Bublé during the coaches performance for Season 26 of The Voice. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Great news: Height enthusiasts can watch all 5'10" of Bublé every week on The Voice Season 26 — and Season 27, for that matter!

The next episode, featuring more unforgettable Blind Auditions, takes place September 30 at 8/7c on NBC. In a season promising more twists and turns than ever before, you don't want to miss a single second!